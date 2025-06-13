Apple Music Announces Falz As June’s Featured Artist For Rap Life Africa

This month’s Rap Life Radio on Apple Music, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden, will feature the enigmatic Nigerian rap icon, Falz. Ebro and Africa Now Radio host, Nandi Madida, chat about his sixth studio album, The Feast, available to stream now on Apple Music.

“It’s an incredible honour to be the Rap Life Africa cover star,” Falz tells Apple Music. “Hip-hop has always been a powerful tool for storytelling and self expression, and I’m proud to represent a generation that’s pushing boundaries and using the culture to spark real conversations. This moment means a lot — not just for me, but for the movement.”

His Rap Life feature coincides with the release of his sixth studio album The Feast, a literal feast of sonic and visual intrigue, from spicy Afrobeat bangers to soulful, reflective moments of sensitivity.

Alongside Falz, Rap Life Radio will also spotlight South African rap icon Nasty C with his latest single “Soft” featuring Usimamane — a self-produced and sharply executed anthem that reflects his journey from the grind to grandeur. Ice Prince also features with his latest single “Slap The Ring”.

Spotlight On

Lead single “Anything Goes” feat. ODUMODUBLVCK emerges as the best thing about Falz’s latest offering. Speaking on the track, Falz tells Apple Music, “This song is a reflection of the madness we see and survive every day.”

“It’s a reality in cities like Lagos, where the lines between right and wrong are constantly blurred,” he continues. “We wanted to capture that raw energy, the frustration, the irony, but also the resilience.”

First To Know

Falz calls The Feast his most layered, grown, and expressive body of work to date. “This isn’t just music. It’s therapy. It’s art. It’s dinner with stories served hot,” Falz tells Apple Music.