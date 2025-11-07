Apple Music Announces Damie’s Exclusive Isgubhu DJ Mix, With Kenza Featured On The Isgubhu Playlist Cover

Apple Music has today announced Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Damie as the latest Isgubhu cover star, alongside his exclusive Isgubhu DJ Mix. In tandem, Kenza graces the cover of the Isgubhu playlist in celebration of his new album, Music In Colors.

“I wanted to highlight the depth and soul of Afro House and Afro Tech by bringing together both rising and established artists who inspire me,” he tells Apple Music. “They’re rooted in African rhythm but push the sound forward globally. I also included my own works like ‘Oro Ife’ and ‘Call On Me’, as well as a few unreleased tracks that represent my next chapter. Together, they reflect my journey and voice within this movement.”

Damie has been reshaping the sound of house music with soul, rhythm, and unmistakable style. Drawing inspiration from Afro-house, deep house, Afrobeats, and electronic textures, he creates music that’s both emotionally resonant and dancefloor-driven.

His studio credits include work with global powerhouses like Davido and Fave, a testament to his versatility and ear for timeless sound. “My Isgubhu mix is a celebration of that rhythm and spirit. It’s a journey that captures the heartbeat of Afro House while showing how far African electronic music can travel,” says Damie.

On stage, Damie channels that same energy into “Damie Live” – his signature event series where pulsing beats, euphoric drops, and immersive atmospheres converge. More than just a party, “Damie Live” is a full-body experience, designed to move people physically and emotionally. Whether he’s headlining a packed venue or crafting his next record, Damie continues to blur the lines between genres, cultures, and moods; inviting listeners into a world where every set is a journey and every track, a statement.

On the cover of the Isgubhu playlist this month will be innovative DJ and producer Kenza, who recently released his debut Afro House album, Music In Colors. This 15-track fusion of 3 Step, Afrotech and Afro House blends deep grooves and soulful textures, and boasts an all-star featuring line-up through Ami Faku, Msaki, Azana, Obi Kobi and more.

Apple Music x Damie Isgubhu DJ Mix Tracklist

Shimza, Jnr SA – Euphoria

Eli Fola – Lagos Mentality

Damie, Dolapo Martins, Emly – Oro Ife

Nitefreak, Roland Clark – Masterclass

Diamond Platnumz, Nektunez – Kuna (Nektunez Remix)

DJ Dreas, Sigag Lauren, Wholesomezhan – Modern Village

Bun Xapa – Gorilla w/ Mpho.wav

Kevin LNDN, Sunset Groove, Sunrize, IRÉ

Darque, Manana – Space (Extended Version)

Damie, Dolapo Martins, Emly – Call On Me

ChopLife SoundSystem, Mr Eazi, Les Teriba – Never Walk Alone (Extended Version)

Emmanuel Jal, Manu (UK), Shamma Lee – Lokole

THEMBA, DJ Kent – Alegria (Extended Mix)

Damie – Omoniyi (unreleased)

&friends, Phina Asa – This Is What It Feels Like (Atmos Blaq Extended Remix)

Sun-EL Musician, Jnr SA – Dangerous [Section Five Vox] (Extended)

Damie, Dolapo Martins – Meji (unreleased)

Victony – Risk (Damie Afro House Remix) unreleased

Isgubhu also houses a collection of alumni playlists, editorial playlists, exclusive DJ mixes, and additional content from the best dance and electronic acts on the continent.

Check out Isgubhu only on Apple Music: http://apple.co/Isgubhu