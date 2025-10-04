Apple Music Announces Bantu b2b Dr. Chaii’s Exclusive Isgubhu DJ Mix, With Thakzin Featured On The Isgubhu Playlist Cover

Apple Music has today announced Zimbabwean legends, Bantu and Dr. Chaii, as the latest Isgubhu cover stars, alongside an exclusive Isgubhu DJ Mix that sees the duo going back to back for a journey from Cape to Cairo, a soundtrack of joy, rhythm, and connection. In tandem, Thakzin fronts the Isgubhu playlist in celebration of his new album, God’s Window, Pt. 1.

“We wanted to highlight music that carries both tradition and innovation, records that feel spiritual but still hit hard on the dancefloor. Many of the artists in the mix are collaborators and friends who share our vision of Afro electronic music as a cultural bridge,” they tell Apple Music about their especially rhythmically minded mix, Bantu and Dr. Chaii.

Born in Zimbabwe, Bantu has made his mark as a versatile artist, songwriter, and producer known for blending Afrobeat, dancehall, and global pop. His infectious rhythms and bold creativity have earned him collaborations with international stars while spotlighting Zimbabwe’s culture on a global stage.

Also Zimbabwean, Dr. Chaii has become one of today’s most innovative producers and songwriters, fusing Afro, hip hop, and Caribbean influences into a fresh, boundary-pushing sound. His work showcases both his deep roots and his talent for bridging genres with ease.

Together, Bantu and Dr. Chaii form a powerful duo, merging Bantu’s distinct vocal style with Dr. Chaii’s forward-thinking production. Their collaborations embody modern African music at its most dynamic—authentic, global, and a bold statement of Zimbabwe’s influence on the world stage.

“It feels like 2am at your new favorite party, you have just made new friends that feel like you’ve known them for a lifetime,” they tell Apple Music, describing their mix. “You’re hearing rhythms that are transporting you to the heart of Africa no matter where you are.”

Gracing the cover of the Isgubhu playlist this month will be 3-Step pioneer Thakzin, who recently released his album God’s Window, Pt. 1, which uses Afro-House as a love letter to the African continent. Thakzin delivers an 18-track spiritual journey, placing story, ancestry, and healing at the centre of every sonic, visual, and experiential layer.

Apple Music x Bantu b2b Dj. Chaii Isgubhu DJ Mix Tracklist:

1. Call My Name – Dr. Chaii, Murphy Cubic & REUEL A.

2. Into The Sea – Karaba (Bantu Remix)

3. Mapenzi Maji (Afro Warriors Remix) – NIKIA SUNCHILD, Shoba, Afro Warriors

4. All I Got (Original Mix) – Mash, Adam Port, Keinemusik, Ninae

5. Sohlala Sisonke – Dala Thuzkin, Zeh McGeba, MK Productions

6. Maithori – Nitefreak, IDRIS, Frigid Armadillo, New Mburu

7. ID 1

8. Trippy Yeah (Original Mix) – Black Coffee, Jimi Jules

9. ID 2

10. Xele – MORDA, Vanco, Xelimpilo

11. Asibe Mandi – Murphy Cubic, MJ Sings

12. uValo – Jazzworx ,Thukuhleza,, Babalawa, M, Dlala Thukzin

13. SHO!! – NAAK

14. Secret ID – Moojo, Da Capo

Isgubhu also houses a collection of alumni playlists, editorial playlists, exclusive DJ mixes, and additional content from the best dance and electronic acts on the continent.

Check out Isgubhu only on Apple Music: http://apple.co/Isgubhu