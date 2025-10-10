Apple Music Announces 99 PHACES As The Latest Up Next Artist In Ghana

Apple Music today announces Ghanaian multidisciplinary creative collective 99 PHACES as the latest artists to be featured in its Up Next artist development program in Ghana.

“This Up Next selection means the world to us. It’s proof that the late nights, the doubts, and the grind are all worth it,” 99 PHACES tell Apple Music. “To everyone who’s been rocking with us from the start, we see you, we feel you, and we promise that it’s going to be even more special this year. Expect bold music, honest stories, and vibes that speak straight to your hearts from ours. It’s only up from here!”

Uniting music, digital arts and fine arts into one forward-thinking movement, the collective was formed back in 2022, made up of CozyPols, Anabel Rose, Insvne Auggie, Freddie Gambini, KiKi Celine, Moffy, Mēl, KQ The Artist and Tikki Waja.

At its core, 99 PHACES is about the power of togetherness, reigniting the spirit of collaboration, resource-sharing, and community in Ghana’s creative landscape. And with their eyes set on the future, they’ve announced the release of their sophomore album THE KIDS ARE JUST FINE — a coming-of-age record that tells a story of survival and becoming.

Full of joy and celebration, each track is a chapter in a shared diary: the late-night dancefloors that almost swallowed them whole, the million-dollar dreams that kept them awake, the love-filled melodies that both distracted and inspired them, and the hard conversations that ultimately brought them back to themselves.

As the latest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Ghana, 99 PHACES will be featured on Apple Music’s Up Next playlist https://apple.co/3eITdJd. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

The vast global Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WLRD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127, Summer Walker, Tierra Whack, Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Clairo, Lunay, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, Victoria Monét, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Don Toliver, Rema, BENEE, Holly Humberstone, Natanael Cano, Givēon, beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Tate McRae, Foushee and Tems.

