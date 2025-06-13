Apple Announces iOS 26 With Major Redesign and AI Upgrades

Apple has revealed iOS 26, its most significant iPhone software update in years, scheduled for public release in September 2025.

The update introduces a complete visual overhaul called “Liquid Glass” and deepens artificial intelligence integration across core applications. This marks Apple’s most ambitious attempt to modernize its mobile operating system as competition intensifies in the AI space.

The Liquid Glass interface features translucent elements and dynamic lighting effects that create depth throughout the system. Early demonstrations show the time display appearing behind subjects in lock screen photos, while redesigned app icons and widgets adopt the new aesthetic. Apple says the redesign draws inspiration from its Vision Pro headset’s interface, aiming to make the iPhone experience more immersive.

Key functional upgrades include call screening for unknown numbers, customizable iMessage backgrounds, and in-chat polling tools. A new Apple Games hub centralizes mobile gaming content with personalized recommendations. Privacy enhancements bring fingerprint protection to Safari’s private browsing mode, while Apple Music gains improved spatial audio support for AirPods.

The update’s most transformative elements come through Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI framework. Real-time translation now works across Messages, FaceTime and Phone calls, while a new visual search tool can identify on-screen content. Context-aware AI suggestions will automatically recommend actions like adding calendar events from text conversations.

iOS 26 will support iPhones dating back to the iPhone 11 series, though advanced AI features require an A17 Pro chip or later. This means only iPhone 15 Pro models and future devices will access the full capabilities. The restriction highlights Apple’s strategy of using software differentiation to drive hardware upgrades.

Analysts note the update arrives as Apple faces pressure to demonstrate AI leadership following competitors’ advances. The company’s measured approach to generative AI contrasts with rivals but aligns with its privacy-focused positioning. Developers can currently test the beta version, with a public preview expected in July ahead of the September launch alongside new iPhone hardware.