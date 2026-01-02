Appiah Sets Title Target as Sudan Prepares for Senegal

Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah believes his team has what it takes to make a deep run in the Africa Cup of Nations, setting an ambitious title target despite facing tough odds ahead of Saturday’s Round of 16 clash against defending champions Senegal.

Sudan deserves to go far in the AFCON, and our ultimate goal remains to chase for the AFCON title, Appiah stated ahead of the knockout match, underlining the bold mindset within the Sudan camp. We have respect for Senegal, they are a big footballing country in Africa, they are the former champions, but we are ready.

The Ghanaian manager has guided Sudan to the Round of 16, a remarkable achievement for a side ranked 117th in the world and forced to play on neutral venues due to ongoing civil conflict at home. The Falcons of Jediane secured their knockout stage spot as one of the best third-placed teams in Group E, marking their first AFCON last 16 appearance since 2012.

Sudan’s journey to the knockout rounds represents a significant turnaround from recent tournament history. Prior to Appiah taking charge, Sudan’s best AFCON result was a group stage exit at the 2021 edition in Cameroon, followed by failure to qualify for the 2023 tournament in Ivory Coast. Their presence in Morocco already exceeds expectations for a team competing under extraordinary circumstances.

The breakthrough came with a vital 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea in their second Group E fixture, when a 74th minute own goal by defender Saul Coco sparked jubilant celebrations among Sudanese players and supporters. The result marked Sudan’s first AFCON win in more than a decade, since their last victory in 2012, and secured passage to the knockout stages before their final group match.

I am happy with the win, but our ambition is to win the title, not just to achieve a single victory, Appiah declared after the Equatorial Guinea match. We have experienced players and their performance was strong. We faced some difficulties, but we always try to show good quality in our matches to achieve victories.

The 65-year-old Appiah emphasized from the outset that Sudan came to Morocco with championship aspirations rather than modest participation goals. From the start I told them that look we are not just here to participate, we are here same as every team to win the trophy so that should be your mission, he explained in an interview with GTV SportsPlus.

So irrespective of whatever team we are meeting, that is what I put in their heads. So we will take a game as it comes but at the end of the day, the ambition is the ultimate, Appiah added, describing the mentality he has instilled in his squad despite their underdog status.

Sudan has a very good team and they have some mental strength that sometimes it baffles me, Appiah said, praising the resilience his players have demonstrated throughout the tournament. But I think that now that we have qualified, we are aiming at the ultimate, not that let’s get out of the round 16.

The coach’s confidence stems partly from Sudan’s strong showing in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where the team initially topped Group B ahead of both Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo). That campaign included a resilient 0-0 draw against Senegal in March 2025, strengthening belief within the squad that they can compete with Africa’s elite nations.

However, a subsequent 2-0 defeat to Senegal in September 2025 served as a reminder of the challenge Sudan now faces. Appiah acknowledged the difficulty ahead while maintaining his team’s readiness to compete. Now that we are facing Senegal, I will have one message to the players, I will have to tell them you have played against Burkina Faso, and now you have to play against Senegal, so you need to show your true colors, he stated.

My players will need to prove to me, and to all Sudanese people here and back home that they deserve to go better than where we are, Appiah added, challenging his squad to deliver their finest performance when it matters most.

Sudan finished Group E with three points after opening with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Algeria, bouncing back with the crucial victory over Equatorial Guinea, then losing 2-0 to Burkina Faso in their final group match on New Year’s Eve. The defeat to Burkina Faso cost Sudan second place in the group but results elsewhere confirmed their advancement as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Reflecting on the Burkina Faso loss, Appiah cut a calm but reflective figure. It was a difficult match against Burkina Faso and our opponent deserved their victory, he admitted, noting the quality and experience of a Stallions side built around players from major clubs. He praised his squad’s effort despite key moments going against them, including a missed Sudan penalty that could have changed the game’s momentum.

When you play against such teams, you realize how difficult the task is, Appiah explained, highlighting the value of facing strong opposition as preparation for the knockout phase. He underlined that he had learned many lessons from this match, insisting those insights will be crucial in refining tactics and mentality before facing Senegal.

The Saturday knockout encounter at Grand Stade de Tangier pits Sudan against one of Africa’s traditional powerhouses. Senegal, who won the 2021 AFCON title in Cameroon, topped Group D with seven points from two wins and one draw, though they will be without captain Kalidou Koulibaly, who received a red card in their final group match against Benin.

Appiah spent ten years with the Ghana national team in assistant and head coach roles, leading the four-time African champions to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil where they exited at the group stage. His experience managing at major tournaments provides valuable perspective as he guides Sudan through uncharted territory in their AFCON campaign.

The backdrop to Sudan’s AFCON participation makes their achievement even more remarkable. Ongoing civil war in Sudan since April 2023 has displaced millions and devastated infrastructure, forcing the national team to train and play all home fixtures on neutral ground. The players train abroad while maintaining focus on football despite personal concerns about family and friends affected by the conflict.

That Sudan has not only qualified for AFCON 2025 but reached the knockout stages under such extraordinary circumstances reflects both Appiah’s coaching ability and the players’ mental fortitude. The team’s mental strength sometimes baffles the coach himself, suggesting resilience forged through adversity that transcends ordinary sporting challenges.

Whether Sudan can upset Senegal and continue their improbable tournament run remains uncertain, but Appiah’s unwavering belief in his squad demonstrates that confidence alone can sometimes bridge significant gaps in resources and international pedigree. The former Ghana coach has instilled a winning mentality that transforms underdogs into genuine competitors rather than grateful participants.

When you take part in any tournament, the main ambition is to get through the group stage and go as far as possible, Appiah emphasized. We achieved what mattered most, and we are mindful of these objectives of reaching the furthest stage possible. We are not here to just participate.