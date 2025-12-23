Appiah Biblical Claims EOCO Probed Agradaa Over Seven Million Cedi Transfer

Prophet Appiah Biblical has alleged that financial investigations involving jailed evangelist Nana Agradaa were already underway before her conviction, citing questions raised over large money transfers linked to her operations.

Speaking on Angel TV on Saturday, December 21, 2025, Appiah Biblical claimed the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) summoned Agradaa after she moved GH¢7 million into an account belonging to her general manager, identified as Kudos. He said Kudos was also questioned as part of the inquiry.

According to Appiah Biblical, the GH¢7 million transfer was only one of several transactions that drew the attention of investigators. “There was a lot of money in question. The GH¢7 million was just one transfer from one account to another,” he alleged during an interview with actress and television presenter Nayas 1.

The claims suggest that EOCO had launched investigations into financial transactions involving Agradaa before she was sentenced to her 15 year prison term in July 2025. Appiah Biblical stated that EOCO invited both Kudos and Nana Agradaa for questioning because the money she gave him was not the only amount involved in the probe.

Agradaa is currently serving a 15 year jail term at the Nsawam Female Prison following her conviction by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025. She was found guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretenses after soliciting money from church members with claims she could double cash offerings.

Prosecutors relied on her televised broadcasts on Today’s TV, formerly known as Thunder TV, and related social media content to secure the conviction. The prosecution’s case centered on Agradaa’s activities on her television station and various social media platforms, where she allegedly advertised a money doubling scheme to church attendees.

Prior to her conviction on the fraud charges, Agradaa had been invited by EOCO over a separate matter. Reports at the time indicated that she was being investigated for suspected money laundering offences, though she denied the claims. Agradaa insisted that a former employee had attempted to sabotage her by tipping off the authorities about her financial activities.

The allegations by Appiah Biblical add another layer to the complex legal troubles that have surrounded the controversial televangelist. His claims could not be independently verified, and EOCO has not publicly commented on any investigations into Agradaa’s financial transactions beyond her conviction for fraud.

Separately, Agradaa’s legal battles with Appiah Biblical recently concluded. On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the Accra High Court fined Agradaa GH¢12,000 and ordered her to pay GH¢50,000 in compensation to Appiah Biblical to end their legal case involving the distribution of nude images.

The case dated back to 2021 when Agradaa and two accomplices were accused of breaching the Cybersecurity Act by allegedly circulating explicit images of Appiah Biblical on Thunder TV, now known as Today’s TV. The images were broadcast during a live programme where panelists mocked the complainant, contrary to the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), which criminalizes the non consensual sharing of intimate images.

After a complaint was lodged with the police by Appiah Biblical, Agradaa was arrested and charged with possession of indecent material. She was subsequently granted bail in the sum of GH¢200,000 with two sureties on July 18, 2024. Reports at the time indicated that she made derogatory remarks about the images involved in the case.

On July 7, 2025, the court ordered that Agradaa be brought from Nsawam Prison to appear for the final ruling in the cybersecurity case. She later pursued a plea bargain arrangement with Attorney General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, which culminated in the December 16 settlement.

Speaking after the December 16 court proceedings, Appiah Biblical explained that his decision to accept a negotiated settlement was influenced by repeated appeals and apologies conveyed through prominent individuals. “She asked her fellow elders, prominent pastors, and influential people to apologise on her behalf. As a Christian, I chose to forgive, because who am I not to?” he said.

However, Appiah Biblical acknowledged that accepting the settlement was difficult given the severity of what had transpired. “I wasn’t supposed to let go easily because she sent thugs on eight motorbikes to assault me brutally. Looking at that alone, I shouldn’t have accepted the bargain, but I am Christ like, so I accepted,” he stated.

He revealed that Agradaa had previously pleaded for forgiveness after allegedly sending thugs to assault him and damage his car. Despite forgiving her then, she later went on social media to claim that he had sold the issue to her for GH¢3 billion, prompting him to seek legal redress when she subsequently aired his nude photos on television.

“I could have settled this matter at home, but because of what transpired some years ago, I asked the court to handle it,” Appiah Biblical said. The court settlement effectively resolved the cybersecurity case against Nana Agradaa, though a separate case involving her alleged accomplice remains before the court.

Agradaa’s lawyer, speaking after the December 16 proceedings, advised the public to draw lessons from the case and avoid similar conduct. “Let this serve as a lesson to the public to exercise caution and integrity in their dealings,” the lawyer said.

The televangelist’s legal troubles have made her one of the most controversial religious figures in Ghana. Born Patricia Asiedua, she gained prominence initially as a traditional priestess before converting to Christianity and establishing the Heaven Way International Ministries, later renamed Heaven Way Champion International.

Her transition from fetish priestess to evangelist was accompanied by public declarations of newfound faith and condemnation of her former practices. However, her ministry soon became embroiled in controversy over her money doubling claims and confrontational style on her television station.

The fraud conviction that landed Agradaa in prison stemmed from systematic exploitation of vulnerable church members who believed her promises to multiply their money through spiritual means. Prosecutors presented evidence showing that she had collected varying sums from congregants under false pretenses, with no intention or ability to deliver on her promises.

Despite serving her 15 year sentence, Agradaa has had to periodically return to court to deal with ongoing proceedings in various cases. On December 2, 2025, she appeared before the Accra High Court for a hearing related to the Appiah Biblical case. Videos from that appearance showed prison officers covering her body completely to prevent the public from getting a glimpse of her condition.

The financial investigations claimed by Appiah Biblical, if confirmed, would represent yet another dimension to Agradaa’s legal challenges. Money laundering allegations typically involve complex financial transactions designed to conceal the origins of illegally obtained money, though no formal charges related to such allegations have been publicly announced.

The case has drawn significant public attention, partly due to Agradaa’s high profile and controversial career, and partly because it highlights the intersection of religious ministry, media broadcasting and financial regulation in Ghana. Her conviction and imprisonment have sparked broader discussions about accountability in religious organizations and the need for oversight of televangelists who make extraordinary claims.

Agradaa’s ministry at Heaven Way Champion International attracted thousands of followers at its peak, with her television broadcasts reaching a wide audience across Ghana. The money doubling scheme that led to her conviction represented a systematic exploitation of this platform and the trust placed in her by vulnerable believers seeking financial breakthroughs.

The 15 year sentence she received is considered one of the longest prison terms handed down to a religious leader in Ghana for fraud related offences. The severity of the punishment reflects the court’s view of the seriousness of her crimes and serves as a warning to others who might consider similar schemes.

