Appeals Court Rules Trump Tariffs Illegal, Supreme Court Appeal Expected

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump exceeded his constitutional authority when imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers legislation, setting up a likely Supreme Court battle over presidential trade powers.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit decided 7-4 that tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act do not give Trump the power to impose such sweeping tariffs, determining that comprehensive trade levies represent a core congressional power rather than executive authority.

The court said Trump had misused his authority when he imposed tariffs under an emergency-powers statute, ruling that only Congress has the power to apply such sweeping measures. However, the tariffs remain in place for now, after the court delayed implementation of its order until October.

The ruling threatens to unravel Trump’s signature trade policy and could potentially force refunds of billions in tariffs collected since the president declared economic emergencies in April. The decision covers tariffs Trump applied in April as well as duties imposed in February on China, Canada and Mexico.

The appeals court stayed its ruling until October 14, giving the Trump administration time to ask the Supreme Court to hear the case. This delay maintains current tariff collections while providing opportunity for higher court review.

Trump responded defiantly to the ruling on social media. “All tariffs are still in effect!” Trump posted late Friday on social media, emphasizing that the decision’s implementation remains suspended pending potential Supreme Court intervention.

The case originated from challenges by small businesses and importers arguing that Trump’s broad tariff implementation exceeded presidential authority under IEEPA. Trump cited IEEPA when he declared two national emergencies — illegal immigration and flows of illegal drugs from overseas — as bases for the tariff orders.

Legal experts note the significance of the 7-4 split decision, which reflects deep judicial division over the scope of presidential emergency powers in trade policy. The majority opinion emphasized that tariff-setting represents a fundamental legislative prerogative that cannot be transferred to executive branch through emergency declarations.

The appellate court’s ruling creates immediate pressure on the Trump administration to pursue Supreme Court review before the October 14 deadline. Failure to secure higher court intervention would invalidate tariffs affecting Canada, Mexico, China, and more than 90 other countries.

Business groups challenging the tariffs have welcomed the appellate decision as validation of constitutional limits on executive power. The Liberty Justice Center, representing affected importers, argued that unlawful tariffs inflict serious economic harm on American businesses and consumers.

The Supreme Court’s ultimate decision could establish crucial precedent regarding presidential authority to impose trade restrictions during declared national emergencies. The case raises fundamental questions about separation of powers in international economic policy.

Tariffs on steel and aluminum remain unaffected by the ruling because they were enacted under separate Section 232 national security authority, which was not challenged in this particular case. This distinction highlights the complex legal landscape surrounding various Trump administration trade policies.

The timing creates significant uncertainty for businesses planning import strategies and international trade relationships. Companies must navigate potential policy changes while current tariffs remain temporarily enforceable pending final judicial resolution.

Constitutional scholars observe that the case represents one of the most significant tests of presidential emergency powers since the Supreme Court’s 1952 Youngstown Steel decision, which established limits on executive authority during national emergencies.

The appeals court noted in its decision that while IEEPA grants presidents significant emergency powers, these authorities do not extend to comprehensive tariff restructuring that effectively rewrites America’s entire trade policy without congressional approval.

For affected industries, the ruling provides hope for eventual tariff relief while maintaining current uncertainty about timing and scope of any changes. Import-dependent businesses continue facing elevated costs while awaiting final judicial determination.

The case’s resolution will likely influence future presidential approaches to trade policy and emergency power declarations, potentially affecting how chief executives respond to international economic challenges and implement protectionist measures.

Trump’s legal team faces the challenge of convincing the Supreme Court that emergency tariff authority represents essential presidential prerogative rather than legislative overreach, requiring careful constitutional arguments about executive power scope in international commerce.