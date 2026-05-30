Appeal Court Orders Disclosures But Refuses Trial Stay

The Court of Appeal has ordered prosecutors to disclose documents to former National Signals Bureau (NSB) head Kwabena Adu-Boahene and two others, while refusing to halt their GH¢49 million trial.

In a unanimous ruling on 28 May in Accra, a panel of three judges presided over by Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa, sitting with Justices George Buadi and Ayitey Armah-Tetteh, set aside parts of an earlier High Court decision and directed the Attorney-General to provide some of the requested documents and financial records within a reasonable time to support a fair trial.

The panel dismissed the appellants’ application to stay proceedings, finding they had not shown the exceptional circumstances required, and held that disclosure in criminal cases is continuous and can run concurrently with the trial.

Adu-Boahene and the others had argued that the High Court adopted too narrow a view of the constitutional right to “adequate facilities” to prepare a defence under Article 19(2)(e) and (g) of the 1992 Constitution. They relied on the full disclosure principles set by the Supreme Court in Republic v Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie and Others, and said the dismissal of their request for material relating to ISC Holdings as premature had prejudiced their preparation.

Prosecutors allege that Adu-Boahene, the former NSB Director-General, unlawfully obtained GH¢49.1 million from a state special operations account and routed it through private companies, an allegation linked to a cyber defence procurement contract involving the Israeli firm ISC Holdings. The accused, who include his wife Angela Boateng, are standing trial, and the allegations have not been proven.