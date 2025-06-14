Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s Chilling Prophecy on Iran-Israel Conflict Shocks The World

In what many are calling an extraordinary and chilling fulfillment of prophecy, renowned Ghanaian preacher and seer, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has stunned the nation after a prophetic declaration he made live on Onua TV appeared to manifest within hours.

During a passionate broadcast on Thursday, June 13, 2025, Apostle Amoako Attah issued a dramatic warning to the public, claiming that an imminent attack was about to take place in the Middle East. His words were bold and direct:

“If what I am about to say doesn’t happen, I promise not to come on live television again,” the Apostle declared.

He went on to prophesy that Iran would strike Israel for the third time in a significantly dangerous manner — a development he tied to biblical references, specifically from the book of Jeremiah.

“The next attack, in the next 3, 4 to 5 hours just as the Bible has stated, is coming. Then people will know that there is a prophet, there is a SEER in this nation,” he proclaimed.

Quoting Jeremiah 6:1 and referencing a boiling pot tilting from the north, Apostle Amoako Attah likened the modern-day sirens heard in Israel to the trumpets of biblical times, signaling danger and divine judgment.

Just hours after his prophecy, global news agencies confirmed that Iran had launched multiple ballistic missiles toward Israel. Explosions rocked the cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, with sirens wailing across the country late Friday night. The assault was reportedly in retaliation for a deadly Israeli strike on Tehran’s nuclear facilities and the targeted assassination of senior Iranian military figures.

International observers are now grappling with the implications of this spiritual and geopolitical convergence, with many Ghanaians and social media users expressing shock at the accuracy and timing of the Apostle’s words.

While skepticism remains among some critics, followers of Apostle Amoako Attah are hailing him as a true prophet for the times.

As tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate, this dramatic episode has added a spiritual dimension to an already volatile situation — and placed a Ghanaian voice at the center of a prophetic global spotlight.