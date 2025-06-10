Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Prays for BECE Candidates, Issues Prophetic Warning Concerning Donald Trump

In a spiritually charged session at Angel Fm, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah led a fervent prayer service dedicated to candidates preparing to sit for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), drawing divine inspiration from the Book of Daniel and offering prophetic insights that stirred emotions among the congregants.

Speaking under what he described as “divine instruction from God,” Apostle Amoako Attah cited Daniel 1:3–5,17, which tells the story of four young Israelites chosen by God and endowed with exceptional knowledge, wisdom, and understanding.

He drew a parallel between those biblical figures and today’s BECE candidates, declaring that God is set to select and bless certain students across the nation in a similar fashion.

“Imagine the whole of Babylon preparing to write an examination,” he said. “But God selected just four children and gave them knowledge, skill, and understanding beyond human comprehension. Today, God is doing the same. He has instructed me specifically: My only assignment is to pray for these BECE candidates.”

Apostle Amoako Attah revealed that during a spiritual encounter, he was taken in a vision across the length and breadth of Ghana by an angel, where he witnessed events surrounding the exams and the destinies of some of the children.

According to him, God is ready to release supernatural wisdom, skill, and favor upon those who remain focused and faithful.

“We pray that God grants our children wisdom, knowledge, and skill in all their learning,” he declared, invoking divine favor and mental clarity upon the students as they prepare for the critical academic milestone.

The Apostle’s intercession was welcomed by many parents and guardians in attendance, who laid hands on their children’s exam materials and joined in declaring blessings over their academic efforts.

A Prophetic Word on Donald Trump

Beyond the prayer for students, Apostle Amoako Attah also issued a startling prophetic revelation concerning former U.S. President Donald Trump. According to him, a dark spiritual force would be released beginning June 11, 2025, which marks the beginning of what he described as a season of intense spiritual attack against the former president.

“Tomorrow, the 11th of June, marks the prophetic release of a dark angel,” he warned. “Donald Trump will face intensified attacks from tomorrow until his birthday. I fear for him because this is something I have already seen in the spiritual realm. It has begun.”

While he did not provide further specifics regarding the nature of the attacks or their implications, the Apostle urged intercessors globally to pray for Trump’s protection and clarity of vision, noting that the former president remains a significant figure in global spiritual dynamics.

Apostle Amoako Attah’s Influence

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah is renowned for his prophetic insight and outspoken approach to national and international issues.

His ministry has gained recognition for combining biblical teaching with prophetic guidance, often addressing matters of education, leadership, and spiritual warfare.

As Ghana prepares to usher thousands of students into the BECE examination rooms, his prayer has added a new spiritual dimension to the academic journey. Many now look forward with renewed hope, believing divine favor may indeed rest upon this generation of learners.