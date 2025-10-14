Apostle Amoako Attah’s Prophecy Fulfilled as Middle East War Ends in October Peace Deal

…Gaza ceasefire, release of hostages, and peace talks echo Ghanaian preacher’s warning and prediction

In what many are calling a prophetic fulfillment, global attention has turned to Ghana’s renowned preacher, Founder of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, after his September prophecy about a major turning point in world peace began trending online.

Speaking in a radio interview on September 5, 2025 and later reaffirming the message on September 12, the founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International revealed that “October will be the catalyst for world peace.”

He added that global conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, would only subside if world leaders “sat down for dialogue in October,” cautioning that failure to do so could lead to chaos.

“Until October, the wars and misunderstandings will not stop. But in October, if the world begins a conversation for peace, there will be a turning point,” Apostle Amoako Attah declared.

True to his words, October 13, 2025, has witnessed a historic development in the Middle East peace process.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, to oversee the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas, signaling a ceasefire and a broader move toward ending the long-standing Gaza conflict.

Trump, greeted with a standing ovation in the Israeli parliament (Knesset), declared that “the war is over,” promising that Hamas will disarm and peace will finally take root in the region. He described the truce as “a very exciting time for Israel and the Middle East,” urging both Israelis and Palestinians to embrace reconstruction and reconciliation.

“You’ve won, and now you can build and do something you never even thought possible,” Trump said, pledging America’s support to help rebuild Gaza and promote stability.

The ceasefire agreement includes the release of 20 Israeli hostages and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a deal hailed by international observers as a monumental step toward lasting peace. Trump is expected to meet with world leaders in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, later this week to finalize the terms of the Gaza peace accord.

The timing of these developments has reignited discussion around Apostle Amoako Attah’s message. Many social media users and commentators describe the prophecy as “remarkably precise” — not only in its timing (October) but also in its content, predicting that the month would usher in global reconciliation efforts.

Analysts note that Trump’s peace initiative could have significant geopolitical implications, with economists suggesting that a stable Middle East could ease global trade tensions and reduce shipping disruptions in the Red Sea.

As global leaders celebrate a fragile yet hopeful peace, Apostle Amoako Attah’s prophetic voice has once again drawn attention to Ghana’s growing reputation as a hub for spiritual insight with global relevance.