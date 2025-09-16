Apostle Amoako Attah Warns of Rising Dictatorship if Ghana’s Politics Fails to Change

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of the Parliament Chapel International, has cautioned that Ghana risks falling under the rule of a dictator if its political culture does not change.

Speaking on Angel TV, the preacher said he had a revelation of a “star of Idi Amin” hovering over Ghana’s waters — symbolising the possible emergence of a ruler with authoritarian tendencies if the nation’s democratic institutions are weakened by mistrust and poor leadership.

“If we are not careful and we continue to do politics the way we do, and people become tired, there will be a dictator in Ghana, and his behaviour will be like Idi Amin,” Apostle Attah warned.

He stressed that human beings are God’s greatest gifts to society and urged Ghanaians to appreciate and honour gifted individuals while they are alive rather than waiting to celebrate them only after death.

“God didn’t give money as a gift to mankind; He gave His Son, a human being. Some people are gifts to the nation, families and the people. We must recognize them so we benefit from them,” he said.

Citing Apostle Kojo Sarfo as an example, Apostle Attah said Sarfo brought innovations to Ghana during the era of President John Agyekum Kufuor, describing him as one of 24 “demigods” with extraordinary creative and destructive powers.

He urged the nation to learn from missed opportunities, likening Ghana to the biblical Esau who lost his inheritance by failing to recognise its value.

Apostle Attah also noted that life unfolds in levels and stages, each requiring recognition and preparation. He challenged Ghanaians to embrace the opportunities of the present rather than wait for them to slip away.