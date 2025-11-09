APN, KPMG open nominations for 2026 Africa Prosperity Champions Awards

The Africa Prosperity Network (APN), with the support of KPMG, has opened nominations for the Africa Prosperity Champions Awards (APCA) 2026, which will be presented at the Africa Prosperity Champions Awards & Presidential Gala Dinner on 6 February 2026 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra, Ghana, as part of the grand finale of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2026.

The APCAs were established to honour Africans and friends of Africa whose vision, innovation, and leadership are driving the continent’s integration and prosperity. From women and youth to industrial giants and digital pioneers, the 2026 Awards will spotlight those advancing the Agenda 2063 dream of a united, thriving Africa.

Themed: “Empowering SMEs, Women and Youth for Africa’s Single Market: Innovate. Collaborate. Trade.”, the 2026 edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues will emphasise the role of SMEs, women, and youth in Africa’s single market.

“These awards are not just about recognition. They are about celebrating those who are at the forefront of building the Africa we want, through industry, innovation, creativity, sustainability, and leadership,” said Nana Adjoa Hackman, Chair, APCA Planning Committee and Director, APN.

The Country Managing Partner for KPMG, Mr Andrew Akoto, states, “KPMG is proud to partner with the Africa Prosperity Network in recognising the visionaries who are shaping Africa’s economic future. These awards shine a light on the entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders whose work is essential to unlocking the full potential of the AfCFTA and building a more integrated, prosperous continent.”

About the APCA Academy

The Africa Prosperity Champions Awards Academy serves as the governing body responsible for managing, overseeing, and selecting the APCAs. Comprising eight distinct groups, including the APN Advisory Council and Board of Directors, legal and administrative teams, past APCA winners, independent auditors (KPMG), representatives from the AfCFTA Secretariat, nominees from the Office of the President of Ghana, and APN’s strategic institutional partners, the Academy ensures rigorous standards of excellence and integrity.

The Academy’s vision is to provide a living blueprint of leadership for a prosperous Africa, showcasing the values, excellence, and enterprise that drive the continent’s unity, dignity, and progress. Its mission is to recognise, honour, and celebrate individuals and organisations whose outstanding achievements exemplify African excellence and strengthen the bonds of unity, shared growth, and pride among all people of African descent.

Nominees are assessed based on their demonstrated excellence, integrity, measurable impact, innovation, leadership, and commitment to sustainable growth that contributes to regional integration and Africa’s collective progress.

Nomination Process

Nominations will open to the public worldwide on Monday, 10 November 2025. Individuals, businesses, and organisations may be nominated for up to three categories. Entries must include the nominee’s details, the award category, and a short justification (maximum 500 words).

Submissions can be made via WhatsApp at +233 536 098 325, by email at [email protected], or by visiting our website to nominate at www.africaprosperitynetwork.com. The deadline for submitting nominations is November 30, 2025.

Selection

The APCA Academy will review nominations with support from KPMG. Shortlisted candidates will be assessed based on their impact, innovation, pan-African relevance, sustainability, and alignment with the APN’s mission of promoting shared prosperity. Winners will be unveiled at the Gala Dinner on 6 February 2026.

Award Categories

Woman of the Year Award – Celebrating African women breaking barriers and driving prosperity.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award – Honouring under-35 trailblazers leveraging AfCFTA to reshape Africa’s business landscape.

SME Champion of the Year Award – Spotlighting SMEs as the backbone of Africa’s economies and drivers of intra-African trade.

Industrialist of the Year Award– Recognising leaders powering Africa’s industrialisation.

Excellence in Digital Innovation Award – For pioneers transforming Africa through digital solutions.

Financial Leadership in SMEs Award – Celebrating financial institutions enabling SMEs, especially women, youth, and start-ups.

Global Soft Power Award – Honouring those projecting Africa’s image and influence worldwide.

Green Africa Award – Recognising champions proving Africa can be both sustainable and prosperous.

Global African Leadership Award – Celebrating the diaspora’s global contributions and leadership.

Transformational Infrastructure Award – Honouring major projects driving transformation, connectivity, and integration.

By nominating, you help celebrate the champions of Africa’s prosperity story. Together, we can inspire a new generation to innovate, collaborate, and trade across Africa. Join us in writing Africa’s prosperity story.