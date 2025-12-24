Aplaku Mantse Appeals to Interior Minister and IGP to Act Against Gunmen Who Attacked Them

The Chief of Aplaku in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Nii Kwei Aplaku III, has renewed his appeal to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, and the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander to, as a matter of urgency, provide him with personal national security protection.

According to the traditional ruler, he has formally written to the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander requesting police protection, following advice from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), due to persistent threats against his life.

A visibly worried Ga traditional leader disclosed that he had received intelligence indicating that his enemies were planning to disguise themselves with masks to assassinate him “by hook or by crook.”

Nii Kwei Aplaku III further revealed that a rival faction was holding meetings to plot his killing, citing a recent gathering at a popular drinking spot in Aplaku Township where plans to end his life were allegedly discussed.

He and his supporters, he said, have received continuous death threats and have been victims of physical assaults, including a gun attack in November 2025 that left several people injured. He insists that his life is in imminent danger.

The Aplaku Mantse also spoke of a spiritual revelation concerning the threats against him.

> “When I went to church on Sunday, December 20, 2025, the pastor revealed to me that these perpetrators are hunting me and planning to shoot me to death,” he said, raising alarm.

According to him, the threats stem from an ongoing Aplaku Royal Stool chieftaincy dispute, allegedly involving a rival faction led by Nii Tettey Mensah and his associates.

> “I would like to repeat my appeal to the Inspector-General of Police, the Ghana Police Service and the Minister for the Interior to ensure justice for the violent attack on me and my followers, which nearly claimed my life,” he stated.

Assaults and Death Threats, But No Arrests

Nii Kwei Aplaku III lamented that no arrests have been made since the violent incident, allowing the alleged perpetrators—including landguards, national security operatives and armed thugs—to remain at large.

He identified the Okoso Family Head, Nii Tettey Mensah, and several associates, including Atteh, Papa Nii, Aryeekwei, and Okyeame Tettey Bibio, as those who allegedly terrorised and assaulted him and his supporters.

He said numerous complaints lodged with the police had not been acted upon, expressing fear that their lives were now in danger.

The chief disclosed that when both factions were invited by Superintendent Turkson on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, Nii Tettey Mensah failed to honour the invitation, citing ill health, and instead sent three young men led by Okyeame Tettey Bibio—one of the persons alleged to have attacked him.

> “When I told Superintendent Turkson that Tettey Bibio was one of the attackers, he quickly told me he could not arrest him,” the chief alleged.

He added that death threats against him and his followers had continued, warning that the police should not wait for lives to be lost before taking decisive security action.

One of his supporters, he said, was also threatened with death, and the matter was reported to the police on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Calls for IGP’s Swift Intervention

Due to the escalating threats, Nii Kwei Aplaku III appealed once again to the IGP, the Interior Minister and the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander to intervene, alleging that officers at the Weija–SCC and Kokrobite police commands had been compromised.

He accused some police officers of aiding armed landguards, national security operatives and thugs who allegedly fired live ammunition at him and his followers during the attempted installation of a rival chief, Mr Kabu Adams.

> “The police-backed landguards would have killed me if I hadn’t called another chief to rescue me,” he claimed.

Gratitude Amid Fear

In a Christmas and New Year message to his people, the Aplaku Mantse expressed gratitude to the IGP for the swift police intervention following the attack, which occurred about three weeks ago.

> “If not for the police and the IGP, I would have been dead by now,” he said.

He revealed that three people were injured during the attack and are still receiving medical treatment at the Bortianor Polyclinic. Some, he noted, sustained gunshot wounds, with bullets still lodged in their bodies, and are undergoing regular medical reviews ahead of surgery.

According to him, the palace and victims’ families have so far spent over GH¢8,000 on medical bills, with costs continuing to rise.

Despite the seriousness of the incident, he expressed concern that the alleged perpetrators were still at large and had continued to issue threats on his life.

> “After the attack, they even went to meet the person they installed as family head and discussed how to eliminate me,” he alleged.

The chief said he had since been contacted by the CID at the Regional Police Command regarding an upcoming meeting to address the matter and pledged his full cooperation.

He appealed directly to the IGP to “put his foot down” to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

“These perpetrators must face the law. I do not know what I have done to deserve this, but justice must prevail,” he said.

Christmas Message

Despite the security concerns, Nii Kwei Aplaku III said he remained committed to performing his traditional duties and serving his people, stressing that he remains the only legitimate chief of Aplaku.

He wished residents of Aplaku and Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year, calling for peace, unity and respect for the rule of law.

He urged residents to draw inspiration from the values of Christmas—hope, peace, love and compassion—as he continues to work towards socio-economic development in the area.

“May this sacred season remind us of the profound gifts of hope, peace, love and compassion that the Saviour brought to humanity. In this spirit, let us reach out to the vulnerable, share with those in need and extend kindness to one another,” he stated.

He said the light of Christmas should inspire greater service, harmony and progress, linking the festive season to the Aplaku Royal Stool’s efforts to promote development.