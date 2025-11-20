Aplaku Chief Accuses Weija-SCC Police Commander Of Allegedly Shielding Attackers

…Demands Urgent IGP And Interior Minister Intervention

The legitimately installed Chief of Aplaku in the Ga South Municipality, Nii Kwei Aplaku III, has accused the Weija–SCC District Police Commander, Superintendent Turkson, of shielding violent individuals who opened fire on him and his followers during an attempted installation of a rival chief on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

The visibly distressed chief expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which the police commander has handled the violent chieftaincy incident despite a formal report being lodged.

Assault, Death Threats, but No Arrests

According to Nii Kwei Aplaku III, no arrests have been made since the incident, allowing the perpetrators—including alleged landguards, national security operatives, and violent thugs—to walk free.

He identified the Okoso Family Head, Nii Tettey Mensah, and several associates, including Atteh, Papa Nii, Aryeekwei, and Okyeame Tettey Bibio, as those who terrorised and assaulted him and his supporters.

He said numerous complaints lodged with the police have not been acted upon, crying that their lives are in danger now.

He revealed that when both factions were invited by Superintendent Turkson on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, Nii Tettey Mensah failed to appear, claiming to be unwell, and instead sent three young men led by Okyeame Tettey Bibio—one of the individuals alleged to have attacked him and his followers.

“When I told Superintendent Turkson that Tettey Bibio was one of the attackers, he quickly told me he could not arrest him,” the chief lamented.

The Aplaku Mantse added that he and his followers continue to receive death threats from the rival faction, saying that the police should not allow the attackers to kill them before they should take security protection actions.

One of his supporters was also reportedly threatened with death, and the case was reported to police on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Calls for IGP’s swift intervention

Due to the escalating threats, Nii Kwei Aplaku III is calling on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohonu, Minister of Interior, Honourable Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak and Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, to intervene, alleging that the police officers at the Weija–SCC and Kokrobite police commands have been compromised.

He accused some officers of aiding armed landguards, national security operatives, and thugs who allegedly fired live ammunition at him and his followers during the attempted installation of a rival chief, Mr Kabu Adams.

He claims he narrowly escaped death, stating:

“The police-backed landguards would have killed me if I hadn’t called another chief to rescue me.”

Denies Hiring Landguards

The chief rejected allegations that he hired landguards who ended up shooting his own supporters.

“Let’s be serious—if I brought landguards, why didn’t they attack my opponents? The police were present and saw everything,” he said.

Police Calls Ignored

Nii Kwei III further alleged that Chief Superintendent Freeman Kumashie abruptly hung up on him while he was reporting the attack and subsequently ignored his calls and messages.

Another senior officer, Animre, also failed to intervene, claiming later that he had been placed under “restricted command.” The chief alleges Animre later went to meet the rival faction instead of responding to the violence.

Chaos Over Attempt to Install Rival Chief

The disturbance reportedly began when elders aligned to the Okoso family attempted to install Kabu Adams as a parallel chief—a move Nii Kwei III described as illegal and contrary to Ga customs.

He said police officers stood by as armed men fired shots and hurled stones. Three of his followers, including his sister’s son, were shot and hospitalised.

“They wanted me dead. I was the target,” the chief insisted.

‘We Will Defend Ourselves’

Expressing disappointment with the role of both Kokrobite and Weija police commands, Nii Kwei III warned other chiefs:

“The police can merge with your opponents to kill you. We have learned our lesson. We will protect ourselves by any means necessary.”

Legitimacy Reaffirmed by Kingmakers

Accredited elders and kingmakers of the Nii Kwei Nartey Aplaku Royal Family have reaffirmed their loyalty to Nii Kwei III, describing him as the only legitimate and gazetted chief since his installation in 2004.

They dismissed claims by Nii Otiboh that the Aplaku stool is vacant and stressed that no destoolment process has ever been initiated against Nii Kwei III.

They also insist that rival claimant Kabu Adams has no blood ties to the royal family and that attempts to install him are illegal and provocative.

Historical and Customary Context

The elders outlined the ancestral lineage, explaining that the founder, Nii Nartey Aplaku, had three children: Nii Kwei, Nii Adams, and Okoso. Succession to both the stool and the Chief Priest (Wolomo) position has rotated among these families over generations.

They explained that following the death of Wolomo Numo Tetteh Nartey of the Nii Kwei family, the current Wolomo, Numo Nii Otiboh, was installed from the Nii Adams family — a position distinct from family headship, which they say Otiboh does not hold.

Warnings to the Public

The elders cautioned that any land or chieftaincy transactions involving the rival claimant should be considered null and void.

They also accused Nii Otiboh of double-selling land and causing instability in Aplaku and Tettegu.

They stressed that:

Chieftaincy is determined by custom, not elections

Nii Kwei III remains the only legitimate chief

Any attempt to install a parallel chief violates Ga customs and court orders

They urged the public to disregard misinformation from individuals they describe as impostors and troublemakers.