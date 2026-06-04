Apex Insurance Brokers Ltd Urges Deeper Awareness as Brokers Drive Insurance Penetration in Ghana

Accra, Ghana – As Ghana’s insurance industry continues to record modest but steady growth in penetration rates, Apex Insurance Brokers Ltd has called for a more concerted effort to deepen public awareness, arguing that brokers are already playing a pivotal role—but cannot succeed alone.

Speaking With The High Street Business, management of Apex Insurance Brokers noted that while the National Insurance Commission (NIC) reports an insurance penetration rate of just over 1% of GDP, the influence of professional brokers has been quietly expanding access, particularly among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the informal sector.

“Brokers are the bridge between the insurer and the insured. We do not sell for one company; we sell the idea of protection. But the biggest obstacle remains low awareness and, in some cases, deep-seated mistrust,” Maureen M. Gadogbe of Apex Insurance Brokers Ltd stated.

The company emphasized that brokers are uniquely positioned to drive penetration because they offer:

Choice – Access to multiple insurers for best coverage and pricing.

Advocacy – Representing the client’s interest during claims.

Education – Explaining policy terms in local languages and relatable terms.

However, Apex Insurance Brokers Ltd warned that without a national push for financial literacy—particularly in rural and peri-urban areas—the industry risks leaving millions of Ghanaians uninsured against predictable risks such as fire, flood, theft, and health emergencies.

“We have the products. We have the talent. What we need now is a sustained, multi-stakeholder awareness campaign involving the NIC, the Ghana Insurance Association (GIA), brokers, and even traditional media. Awareness drives trust, and trust drives penetration,” the statement added.

Apex Insurance Brokers Ltd reaffirmed its commitment to ethical broking practices, transparent advisory services, and aggressive grassroots education as part of its 2025–2026 strategy to help move Ghana toward the government’s target of 5% insurance penetration over the next decade.