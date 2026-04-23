APC leader Ayariga demands open competition in Ghana’s digital lottery sector

All People’s Congress (APC) founder Hassan Ayariga has called for the dismantling of exclusive arrangements in Ghana’s digital lottery sector, backing President John Dramani Mahama’s directive to review agreements between the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and KGL Technology Limited.

In a press release issued on Tuesday in Accra, Ayariga described the ongoing review as a critical opportunity to correct longstanding imbalances within the sector, urging that the moment “must not be wasted.”

He argued that granting a single private company exclusive control over digital and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) channels for the 5/90 lottery has created what he called a monopoly that undermines national interest, restricts competition and innovation, and raises concerns about compliance with existing law.

Citing the National Lottery Authority Act, Ayariga maintained that the NLA remains the sole body legally mandated to operate lotteries in Ghana. He warned that any contractual structure transferring operational dominance or financial control to a private entity contradicts the letter and spirit of the law.

His statement comes weeks after a government-commissioned committee concluded its work. The committee found that while the terms of the current agreement with KGL are not illegal, the revenue-sharing structure is not financially advantageous to Ghana.

The contested 15-year contract, signed in 2024 and running to 2039 with an automatic five-year renewal option, grants KGL exclusive rights to operate the 5/90 lottery online via USSD.

KGL, for its part, has welcomed the review, saying the licensing agreement already mandated such a process every three years, and that both parties agreed to bring the exercise forward to early 2026 to allow sufficient time ahead of implementation in 2027.

Ayariga called on the review team to terminate or restructure exclusivity clauses, open the digital lottery ecosystem to multiple licensed operators, and ensure full revenue accountability under NLA supervision.

KGL paid GH¢157 million to the NLA in 2024 alone, a figure that significantly exceeded any annual revenue the authority achieved through traditional operations before the partnership began, while also contributing GH¢87 million in taxes and paying out GH¢2 billion in winnings to players.

The APC leader acknowledged the financial scale of the arrangement but said concentration of control without adequate transparency cannot serve the public interest. He urged swift action to open the sector to fair competition.