APC Chieftain Igbokwe Criticizes Trump Over Nigeria Threats

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Joe Igbokwe has accused United States President Donald Trump of making too much noise, urging him to stop acting as if America is the best country God ever created. Posting on his Facebook page, Igbokwe remarked that Trump is not the world’s policeman.

“President Trump is making too much noise as if America is the best Country God ever created. We will advise Trump to take notice that nobody appointed him as the world Policeman. All roads were leading to Rome before God said no,” Igbokwe wrote. In another post, he added that Trump is a giant in America but not in Nigeria, telling the US president to carry his arrogance to other countries but not Nigeria.

The comments follow Trump’s repeated threat of possible military attack against Nigeria after accusing the country of allowing the killing of Christians by Islamists. In an explosive post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump said he asked the Pentagon to map out a possible plan of attack in Nigeria, one day after warning that Christianity was facing an existential threat in Africa’s most populous country.

Trump wrote on social media that if the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, guns blazing, to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities. Trump’s announcement came a day after he categorized Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), a designation the US gives countries the government deems as engaging in particularly severe violations of religious freedom.

On Sunday morning, Nigerian presidency spokesperson Daniel Bwala said the country would welcome US assistance in fighting Islamist insurgents as long as it recognises our territorial integrity. He told Reuters that by the time the two leaders meet and sit, there would be better outcomes in their joint resolve to fight terrorism.

Nigeria, which is almost evenly divided between a Muslim majority north and a largely Christian south, is embroiled in numerous conflicts that experts say have killed both Christians and Muslims without distinction. There has been tension across the country following Trump’s threat, with the presidency revealing that President Bola Tinubu would be meeting with Trump in the coming days to address the situation.

Read his post below