Apata Initiative Leads Youth Climate Action for a Cooler, Greener Accra

The Apata Initiative, named after the Twi word for “shade,” is transforming Accra’s response to extreme urban heat through youth-led innovation. The Apata project is providing cover from the sun, and is building hope for a more resilient, inclusive, and climate-smart city.

With support from Bloomberg Philanthropies under the Youth Climate Action Fund of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), the initiative is reimagining public spaces with innovative cooling sheds made from reusable materials. Designed and fabricated by local organisation, McKingtorch Africa, these sheds have been strategically placed in heat-prone areas around schools and markets, giving pedestrians and cyclists much-needed relief from soaring temperatures.

“The first two cooling sheds have been constructed and they represent our commitment to healthier public spaces. Built from reusable materials, they not only provide immediate relief from heat but also showcase how sustainable design can transform our city,” added Roselyn Ntim, Project Lead of the Apata Initiative.

A Holistic Approach to Heat Resilience

Beyond cooling sheds, the Apata Initiative is developing a roadmap to expand and prioritise green spaces in Accra, while running awareness campaigns in schools and markets to promote sustainable practices. The project is also partnering with youth groups citywide to encourage tree planting, reinforcing urban resilience and improving air quality.

Addressing Accra’s Urban Heat Island Challenge

Accra’s rapid urbanisation and tree cover loss have intensified the Urban Heat Island effect (UHI), with the city recording average temperatures several degrees higher than nearby towns such as Dodowa and Aburi. Vulnerable groups including the elderly, pregnant women, and children are especially at risk, making adaptation measures like Apata’s interventions a public health priority.

Leadership Endorsement

“This project is a practical solution to tackling extreme heat, one of the biggest challenges facing Accra today. By combining climate innovation with community needs, we make our city more livable and support our long-term goal of sustainable transportation. Partnerships with young people are key to our success, and by collaborating with organisations like Bloomberg Philanthropies and UCLG, we are advancing cities’ climate action in meaningful and lasting ways,” declared Hon. Michael Kpakpo Allotey, Mayor of Accra, as he praised the initiative.

Towards a Climate-Smart Future

By connecting climate innovation with active mobility goals, the Apata Initiative supports Accra’s Vision 2050 target of ensuring that 40% of all city trips are made by non-motorised transport. Cleaner air, healthier communities, and safer public spaces are all part of the long-term vision being advanced through this youth-led effort.