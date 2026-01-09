Aowin: MCE Questions MP Over ‘Illegal’ Galamsey Raid

Hon. Stephen Morcher, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Aowin, has condemned a recent anti-galamsey operation carried out by a task force allegedly associated with the local MP, Hon. Oscar Ofori Larbi, saying it undermined official efforts to curb illegal mining.

Hon. Morcher said he received an early-morning call on Monday, 5th January, from an informant who initially claimed that the officials involved in the confrontation with galamsey operators were from NAIMOS. Further checks revealed that the task force consisted of ‘boys’ allegedly associated with the MP, not NAIMOS personnel.

The raid targeted galamsey sites in Afodowa, Nyamedema, and surrounding areas, all within the Aowin municipality. According to the MCE, the Enchi Divisional Police Command was unable to respond immediately because its officers were engaged in monitoring a land dispute within the municipality’s boundaries. He therefore instructed military personnel, guided by his driver, to reach the galamsey sites and apprehend all individuals involved.

Per information received by the MCE, the illegal task force were reportedly extorting money from galamsey operators during the operation. Hon. Morcher further revealed that the boys allegedly associated with the MP had extorted 20,000 Ghana cedis and a piece of gold, as reported and captured on video by one of the victims.

He confirmed that the task force members were apprehended and handed over to the Enchi Divisional Police Command, and that the police are currently investigating the matter.

Hon. Morcher emphasised that only the municipal assembly has the authority to constitute task forces, making the MP’s unilateral action illegal. “An MP cannot unilaterally form a task force without notifying the Assembly,” he said.

Hon. Morcher reiterated his commitment to fighting illegal mining and ensuring accountability, emphasising that the municipality, with the support of national security and military personnel, remains steadfast in curbing galamsey activities.