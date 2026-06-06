Anyidoho Questions Mahama’s Authority Over Ministries Budget Row

Former NDC Communications Director at the Presidency Samuel Koku Anyidoho has challenged President John Mahama’s grip on Cabinet discipline, saying a public funding dispute between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) should never have left the Cabinet room.

Anyidoho, who served under the late President John Evans Atta Mills, issued a statement on June 6 reacting to the standoff, in which the Finance Ministry claims it disbursed GH¢1.677 billion representing 85 percent of MoFA’s 2026 budget allocation for Goods and Services and Capital Expenditure, a figure MoFA flatly disputes.

“Is there a Central Authority or not?” Anyidoho asked, demanding to know why the disagreement had become public knowledge instead of being settled at Cabinet level.

He described the situation as unprecedented and deeply damaging, questioning directly whether the President was truly in charge. Drawing a sharp contrast with past NDC administrations, he said such a breakdown would not have occurred under either President Jerry John Rawlings or President Atta-Mills.

The dispute centres on a fundamental difference in how the two ministries interpret budget releases. The Finance Ministry says Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) records show expenditure for Goods and Services at 94.73 percent and Capital Expenditure at 74.66 percent of approved allocations, with most requests initiated by MoFA itself.

MoFA counters that a Budget Allotment Letter issued on February 19, 2026, capped its first-half spending at GH¢910 million, with actual permitted spending between January and June reduced further to approximately GH¢453 million. The ministry says it has received no further authorisation to justify the larger disbursement figure.

The public clash has raised wider questions about how the government tracks and communicates budget execution, particularly for a sector central to President Mahama’s food security and jobs agenda.