Anyaa-Suwutuom MP Hosts Widows, Urges Peace at Christmas

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom in the Greater Accra Region, Emmanuel Tobbin, on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, supported more than 800 widows, widowers, elderly people, persons living with disabilities and other vulnerable residents drawn from various electoral areas in the constituency as part of a Christmas outreach initiative.

The event, dubbed “Time with the Widows,” was held at the Odogorno Senior High School, where Tobbin personally met beneficiaries, distributed food items and cash support, and encouraged them to live in peace and unity. The outreach formed part of activities marking the Christmas season and aimed at easing the burden on vulnerable groups within the constituency.

Beneficiaries included widows, widowers, aged persons, people with disabilities and other vulnerable individuals living across the Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency. Many of them gathered early at the school’s premises, expressing gratitude for what they described as timely support during a period often marked by financial strain.

Addressing the gathering, Tobbin said his commitment to supporting vulnerable groups predates his election to Parliament, adding that his current position had only deepened his sense of responsibility toward them.

“Widows, widowers, persons living with disabilities as well as vulnerable people are people whom I think and care about,” he said. “Prior to me becoming an MP, I always supported these groups in my own small way. Now that I am a member of Parliament for the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency, I see it as my responsibility to put a smile on their faces.”

He explained that the items and cash support were meant to help beneficiaries enjoy the Christmas festivities, just as he does with his own family. Tobbin also pledged to expand the initiative in the coming year.

“God willing, by next year I will extend this support so that everyone within the Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency can benefit,” he said.

The MP used the occasion to wish Ghanaians a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, calling for unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence across political lines. Drawing inspiration from the Christian significance of Christmas, Tobbin urged citizens to emulate values of love and humility.

“Just as the birth of Jesus Christ is surrounded with peace and love, let us as a people live in love, peace and oneness irrespective of our political affiliations,” he said. “As politicians, we might not always agree on issues. However, we are one people with one common destiny, so let us do away with backbiting and envy and emulate the life of Christ as we celebrate his birth.”

Several beneficiaries who spoke to reporters described the gesture as thoughtful and impactful, noting that the support would help them cater to basic needs during the festive season. Some also appealed for such initiatives to be sustained beyond Christmas.

Beyond the celebrations, Tobbin raised concerns about what he described as a growing safety challenge in the constituency due to non-functioning traffic lights on major roads in Anyaa-Sowutuom and its environs. He appealed to the government and relevant agencies to urgently fix the faulty signals to prevent further loss of life.

“Most of the traffic lights on the streets of the Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency are not working, and it’s worrisome,” he emphasized.

He cited recent fatal accidents, including the deaths of a security man and two students of Odogorno Senior High School, which he said were linked to non-functioning traffic lights and poor traffic control. According to him, numerous vehicular accidents have also occurred in the area as a result of the same problem.

The Anyaa-Sowutuom Law Maker stressed that addressing the issue was critical to protecting lives, particularly those of schoolchildren and pedestrians who use the busy roads daily. He called on authorities to treat the matter as urgent, especially as traffic volumes increase during the holiday season.

The “Time with the Widows” event ended with prayers, words of encouragement and expressions of appreciation from beneficiaries, many of whom said the MP’s presence and personal engagement made the support even more meaningful.

By Kingsley Asiedu