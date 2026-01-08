Anyaa–Sowutuom MP Outlines First-Year Achievements In Parliament, Assures Constituents Of Protection

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Anyaa–Sowutuom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Honourable Emmanuel Tobbin, has given a detailed account of his first year in office, highlighting development projects in education, health, security, hygiene, sanitation, infrastructure, livelihood empowerment, and legislative work.

Exactly one year after taking the oath of office for his first term in Parliament, Hon. Tobbin declared that Anyaa–Sowutuom has been firmly placed on a new development trajectory, insisting that the most exciting chapter is still ahead.

The outspoken lawmaker reflected on what he described as a “remarkable year” of delivery, transformation, and visible impact across the constituency.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the MP highlighted livelihood empowerment programmes, school fees support, job placement opportunities, and sustained backing for traditional authorities as part of a deliberate effort to ensure development reaches every layer of society.

Hon. Tobbin credited the progress made to relentless teamwork, singling out his trusted support base, Team Tobbin, for keeping the engine of development running at full throttle.

According to Hon. Tobbin, exactly one year since he began representing the people of Anyaa–Sowutuom in Parliament, he has been championing national economic policies while ensuring that the voices of his constituents are heard.

The MP outlined specific ways he has delivered tangible development and enacted policies to improve lives, fulfilling his promise to serve both his constituents and the nation.

Speaking in an interview with journalists to mark his first anniversary in Parliament, Hon. Tobbin spoke about crime reduction efforts, including the implementation of “Operation Let Anyaa–Sowutuom Bright,” which involved installing streetlights and providing logistics for police patrols—directly addressing constituent safety and protection.

Hon. Tobbin described his first year in Parliament as “so far so good and fantastic.”

The MP further highlighted his significant contributions to Ghana’s development, pointing to tangible achievements in his constituency and at the national level, including job creation, improvements in roads, water, and electricity infrastructure, advocacy for education and health policies, and fostering economic growth.

According to the MP, since taking his parliamentary oath, he has worked tirelessly to support the central government in making effective and comprehensive laws to govern the country.

“Ever since I took my parliamentary oath, I have always been in Parliament trying to put the interest of the people of the Anyaa–Sowutuom Constituency first. These are very important things I have done in Parliament.

“When it comes to Parliament, I belong to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Environment, Science and Technology, and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Privileges. So far, so very good—we are doing our best to make Ghana work,” Hon. Tobbin reaffirmed.

MP’s Achievements in the Constituency

Hon. Tobbin clarified that he has officially complained to Parliament about the deplorable nature of some major road networks within the constituency.

He added that he personally wrote to the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ghana Highways Authority, seeking their assistance in awarding road contracts to contractors to fix these poor road networks.

He revealed that he has been seriously lobbying for contractors to resume construction on roads that were abandoned after the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government lost power to the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

According to the MP, four major roads—including the Agape Main Road, Ablekuma–Abase Main Road, Ablekuma Famlik Road, and Kwashiebu Road—were under construction before the change in government.

He noted that contractors were actively working on these roads even on the day of the 2024 general elections.

Hon. Tobbin explained that after the NPP government was voted out, construction works on these roads were temporarily halted and contractors left the sites.

He stated that the current government halted the works to audit contractual agreement documents.

“Normally, the government should direct contractors to return to sites within three to six months after verification, but we are not seeing that yet. I have made several reports on the problem, and we are waiting for results from the Ministry of Roads and Highways,” he said.

“As a newly elected MP, I have also personally visited the Ministry to speak to the sector minister and written to the Ghana Highways Authority about non-functioning traffic lights in the constituency, though the problem remains unresolved.”

Despite the delay in reassignment of contractors, Hon. Tobbin disclosed that through his intervention, security agencies assisted to make some major roads motorable.

He called on residents to exercise restraint while he continues lobbying the central government.

“The Minister of Roads and Highways has promised that from January 2026, contractors will return to the Agape Main Road site,” he revealed.

Non-Functioning Traffic Lights

The MP complained bitterly about non-functioning traffic lights from Aworshie-Baah to Olebu, which he said has contributed to several fatalities within the constituency.

Flooding Issues

Hon. Tobbin stated that he has taken contingency measures to address flooding problems.

He personally hired an excavator to clear a clogged gutter at Agave De York, resolving persistent flooding and demonstrating swift intervention where municipal response had been slow.

Education Initiatives

On education, the MP highlighted classroom renovations, student sponsorship, support for Free SHS, and teacher training.

He disclosed that he awarded a GH¢120,000 scholarship package to 50 students, funded through the MP’s Common Fund, to support financially challenged but deserving students in tertiary institutions.

The package covers tuition, books, accommodation, and essential academic needs.

He also donated roofing sheets for the reroofing of a dilapidated classroom block at Anyaa MA Basic School, supplied furniture to a basic school in Tabora, and provided double-decker beds to Odorgonno Senior High School to ease boarding accommodation pressure.

Social Interventions

Hon. Tobbin said he organised events for elderly men and women during International Fathers’ and Mothers’ Day and feted over 800 widows and persons with disabilities during the 2025 Christmas festivities.

Health

The MP noted his contributions toward expanding health facilities, leveraging professional expertise in health administration, and lobbying for national health infrastructure projects.

Economic Empowerment

According to him, since assuming office, he has facilitated skills acquisition programmes, created job opportunities, promoted local industries, and regularly reports back to constituents on development projects to gather feedback and support.