Anyaa–Sowutuom MP Offers GH¢120,000 Scholarship Package to 50 Students

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Anyaa–Sowutuom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Honourable Emmanuel Tobbin, has awarded a GH¢120,000.00 scholarship package to 50 students as part of his commitment to promoting education and academic excellence in the constituency.

The scholarship initiative, funded through the MP’s Common Fund, is aimed at supporting deserving but financially challenged students to pursue tertiary education and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Beneficiaries were selected from various communities within the constituency following a careful assessment process.

The students are currently pursuing diverse programmes at accredited tertiary institutions across the country.

The scholarship package covers tuition fees, books, accommodation, and other essential academic needs, helping to reduce the financial burden on beneficiary families.

The presentation ceremony was held on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at the Anyaa–Sowutuom New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Office in Accra.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Hon.Tobbin stressed the crucial role of education in poverty reduction and sustainable development.

He noted that empowering young people through education would help unlock their potential and prepare them for leadership roles in the future.

“We have gathered here today to do something very important for my constituents. Education plays a critical role in the lives of our young people, and that is what has informed my decision to support 50 students to pursue their tertiary education,” he said.

“I have invited you here to present cheques to fulfil my scholarship pledge to the people of Anyaa–Sowutuom. It is my wish that every child in this constituency gets the opportunity to be well educated,” the MP added.

Hon. Tobbin further prayed for strength and resources to expand the initiative in the coming years, noting that his support may not cover all expenses but would significantly ease the burden on beneficiaries.

“Even though I am not paying all your tuition, books, and accommodation, I hope this support will go a long way to help you complete your education successfully. This is my contribution to the people of Anyaa–Sowutuom,” he stated.

The MP reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining the scholarship scheme, explaining that his passion for education is rooted in his own experiences and understanding of the challenges faced by students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

He revealed that even before entering Parliament, he had sponsored several students at the basic, secondary, and tertiary levels.

Hon. Tobbin urged beneficiaries to take their studies seriously and justify the support given to them.

“Let your grades justify the help we’re giving you,” he emphasised, while encouraging them to remain ready to serve the constituency when called upon.

Residents who attended the ceremony commended the MP for the initiative and pledged their continued support, while advising beneficiaries to use the funds judiciously.

Some of the students, speaking to journalists, expressed gratitude and assured that the scholarship support would not be wasted.

The scholarship programme forms part of Honourable Tobbin’s broader efforts to enhance access to quality education in the Anyaa–Sowutuom Constituency.