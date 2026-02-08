Antwi Registers Fourth Assist as Chelsea U21 Thrash Blackburn

Ghana eligible defender Genesis Antwi continued his impressive development at Chelsea Under 21, providing an assist in the Blues’ emphatic 5-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers Under 21 in the Premier League 2 Division 1 on Friday, February 7, 2026.

The 18 year old right back played a key role in the dominant performance at Cobham Training Centre, contributing to one of the goals as Chelsea cruised to a comfortable win. His latest assist takes his tally to four in the Premier League 2 this season, underlining his growing influence from the right flank.

Antwi, who holds citizenship for Sweden, England and eligibility for Ghana, has been steadily gaining attention for his attacking output and consistency in Chelsea’s youth setup. The Stockholm born defender stands 1.89 metres tall and plays primarily as a right back.

Born on May 11, 2007 to Ghanaian parents in Stockholm, Antwi moved to England at the age of seven with his family. He joined Chelsea’s youth academy at age 11 after beginning his youth career at Swedish club Hammarby.

The teenager signed his first professional contract with Chelsea and was promoted to the senior squad in 2025. He made his senior debut for the Blues on March 13, 2025, during a 1-0 home victory over Copenhagen in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Conference League.

Antwi has represented England at under 16 level before switching his international allegiance to Sweden, where he has featured for the Scandinavian nation from under 16 through to under 21 level. He remains eligible to represent Ghana through his Ghanaian parentage.

Friday’s victory keeps Chelsea Under 21 at the top of the Premier League 2 Division 1 standings. The development squad has been in excellent form throughout the campaign, with Antwi establishing himself as a consistent performer in the backline while contributing regularly in attacking situations.

The right back’s contract with Chelsea runs until June 30, 2028, with the club holding an option to extend for an additional two years. He signed his most recent contract extension on September 18, 2025, committing his future to the West London club.

Chelsea Under 21 will return to action on February 15 when they face Leicester City Under 21 in their next Premier League 2 fixture. The development squad is competing for the league title as they continue their push for silverware across multiple competitions.

Antwi wears the number 2 jersey for Chelsea Under 21 and is right footed. He is represented by Golden Gate Group and has his boots supplied by Adidas.

The defender’s performances have drawn attention from scouts monitoring young talent in England’s youth leagues. His combination of physical attributes, defensive solidity and attacking contributions from the full back position make him a prospect to watch as he continues his development at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s academy has a strong reputation for producing talented defenders, and Antwi is among the latest prospects progressing through the system. His ability to contribute assists while maintaining defensive responsibilities demonstrates the modern full back skillset increasingly valued in elite football.