Antonelli Wins Fifth Straight In Chaotic Monaco Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli won his fifth race in a row at a chaotic Monaco Grand Prix, extending his Formula 1 title lead to 66 points as his rivals hit trouble.

The 19 year old Mercedes driver controlled the race from pole on Sunday and was never seriously threatened, beating Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton by just over six seconds, with Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar third for the second podium of his F1 career.

Antonelli’s afternoon was made easier within seconds of the start. Max Verstappen, alongside him on the front row, was powerless as his Red Bull hit race-ending engine problems off the line, and the Dutchman retired on the opening lap. With his most dangerous rival gone, Antonelli pulled clear and at one stage led by almost 30 seconds.

Then Monaco turned messy. The track surface broke up late in the race, triggering crashes at the final corner. Lance Stroll went into the barriers there, and home favourite Charles Leclerc did the same just as the field was preparing to restart. Two late safety cars and a red flag followed so officials could repair the circuit, and seven drivers failed to finish.

The carnage barely touched Antonelli, who restarted in front and saw it home. It was a very different day for his teammate. George Russell was penalised for pit lane speeding, then failed to serve the five second penalty, which became a drive-through. He finished outside the points and dropped behind Hamilton in the drivers’ standings.

That leaves Hamilton as Antonelli’s closest pursuer, 66 points back, after a second straight runner-up finish since joining Ferrari. “Reminding people who I am,” he said of his recent form.

Antonelli is turning a promising season into a commanding one. Five straight wins and a 66 point lead, built on a day when the chaos that took out his rivals left him untouched, give the rest of the grid little reason for optimism.