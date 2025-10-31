Anti-Narcotics Agency Intercepts Major Cannabis Haul Near Accra Mosque

Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission arrested three suspects Thursday and seized 84 bags of cannabis during a raid near the Kanda Central Mosque in Accra, marking the latest enforcement action in an intensified campaign against illicit drug distribution networks operating in the capital city.

Officials described the operation around the mosque area as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle drug trafficking and sales operations that have established footholds in various Accra neighborhoods. The agency indicated the raid targeted individuals believed to be engaged in the sale and distribution of narcotic drugs, though specific details about the suspects’ identities and the circumstances of their arrests weren’t immediately disclosed.

The 84-bag seizure represents a substantial quantity of cannabis, suggesting the operation disrupted what authorities likely view as a significant distribution point rather than simple personal possession. NACOC typically conducts such operations following intelligence gathering and surveillance of suspected drug trafficking locations, patterns consistent with the agency’s operational approach documented in previous enforcement actions this year.

Kanda’s location in central Accra and its dense residential and commercial character make it an area where drug distribution networks can potentially blend into normal business activity. The proximity to the National Mosque, which sits in the Kanda neighborhood, doesn’t suggest any connection between the religious institution and the alleged drug activities, but rather indicates the geographic area where the enforcement action occurred.

NACOC has demonstrated increased operational tempo throughout 2025, conducting multiple high-profile raids across Ghana’s regions. Earlier this year, the agency arrested 14 suspects in the Eastern Region during operations in Akyem Oda and Akroso, shutting down three licensed chemical stores found selling unregistered and controlled substances. Those raids followed intelligence gathering and surveillance targeting individuals operating outside pharmaceutical regulations.

The Commission also made several significant arrests at Kotoka International Airport during 2025, including cases involving British nationals attempting to smuggle substantial cannabis quantities. These airport interdictions revealed international trafficking networks using Ghana as either a source or transit point for cannabis destined for European markets.

Deputy Director General Alexander Twum-Barimah emphasized in June that no licenses have been issued for cannabis cultivation in Ghana, warning that anyone planting cannabis engages in illegal activity and will face prosecution. His statement addressed confusion around cannabis regulation, clarifying that despite discussions about potential medicinal cannabis frameworks, cultivation remains entirely prohibited under current law.

The Narcotics Control Commission operates under Ghana’s Narcotics Drugs (Control, Enforcement and Sanctions) Law, which provides the legal framework for combating drug cultivation, trafficking, and abuse. The agency’s mandate includes reducing narcotic drugs in society through arrests and prosecution of cultivators, traffickers, peddlers, and users, thereby controlling drug supply.

Cannabis remains the most commonly seized narcotic in Ghana, reflecting both domestic cultivation and trafficking from neighboring West African countries. The drug’s prevalence in enforcement statistics doesn’t diminish concerns about other substances, but indicates where NACOC allocates significant operational resources based on market realities and public health threats.

Urban areas like Accra present particular challenges for drug enforcement compared to rural cultivation zones. City environments offer anonymity, multiple distribution channels, and customer bases that rural areas cannot provide. Drug dealers can operate from residential properties, small shops, or mobile locations that complicate surveillance and interdiction efforts.

The three arrested suspects will face charges related to possession, trafficking, and sale of illegal substances in violation of Ghana’s Narcotics Control Act. Prosecution timelines depend on various factors including evidence processing, court schedules, and whether additional investigation reveals connections to broader trafficking networks.

NACOC officials consistently emphasize that successful drug enforcement requires community cooperation and vigilance. The agency regularly appeals to residents to report suspicious drug-related activities, positioning anti-narcotics efforts as collective responsibility rather than purely law enforcement operations.

The seized cannabis will undergo standard processing procedures, likely including weighing, documentation, testing to confirm substance identity, and eventual destruction following legal requirements. Chain of custody protocols ensure evidence integrity for potential court proceedings against the arrested individuals.

Ghana’s geographic position in West Africa, with extensive land borders and coastal access, creates vulnerabilities that drug trafficking networks exploit. While this particular seizure appears focused on domestic distribution rather than international trafficking, enforcement agencies remain alert to connections between local drug markets and regional trafficking routes.

Youth unemployment and economic pressures contribute to drug trade participation, with some individuals viewing illicit narcotics as quick income sources despite legal risks. NACOC and related agencies have emphasized demand reduction programs alongside enforcement, recognizing that arrests alone cannot eliminate drug problems without addressing underlying social and economic factors.

The National Mosque, also known as Ghana’s National Mosque, serves as a significant religious and community landmark in the Kanda neighborhood. The Turkish-funded facility, built at a cost of $10 million and opened in the mid-2010s, includes educational facilities, administrative buildings, and serves as West Africa’s second-largest mosque. The religious institution bears no connection to the alleged drug activities that prompted Thursday’s enforcement action in the surrounding area.

Drug enforcement operations in residential neighborhoods sometimes generate community concerns about the presence of illicit activities near homes, schools, and religious institutions. NACOC’s decision to conduct raids in such areas reflects the reality that drug distribution networks establish operations wherever market demand and operational security intersect favorably.

The agency hasn’t disclosed whether the three arrests represent the entirety of an identified distribution network or whether additional suspects remain under investigation. Drug enforcement often involves building cases against multiple individuals involved at different levels of trafficking and distribution hierarchies.

Cannabis seizure sizes vary dramatically depending on whether operations target street-level dealers, mid-level distributors, or higher-tier suppliers. The 84-bag quantity suggests authorities disrupted more than casual street dealing, though without knowing individual bag sizes and weights, precise market value calculations remain speculative.

NACOC’s operational approach throughout 2025 demonstrates commitment to addressing drug problems across multiple fronts, including international airports, regional towns, urban neighborhoods, and cultivation zones. This geographic spread indicates the agency recognizes that effective narcotics control requires presence and action wherever drug activities occur.

The Commission continues encouraging licensed chemical sellers and pharmaceutical operators to maintain strict compliance with regulatory frameworks, warning that violations will result in sanctions or prosecution. This emphasis on legitimate business compliance aims to prevent legal commerce channels from becoming diversion points for controlled substances.

As legal proceedings advance for the three arrested suspects, attention will focus on evidence strength, prosecution strategies, and whether convictions deliver sentences that authorities hope will deter others from drug trafficking and distribution. Ghana’s courts handle numerous drug cases annually, reflecting both enforcement activity levels and the persistent nature of illicit drug markets