Anti-Mining Taskforce Arrests Burkinabe National in Ahafo Operation

The National Anti Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has dismantled an illegal mining operation near the Hwediem Goaso Highway in the Ahafo Region, arresting a Burkinabe national. The operation forms part of intensified enforcement actions targeting galamsey activities across Ghana’s mining regions.

NAIMOS operatives flushed out illegal miners from the site during a coordinated raid this week. Authorities seized mining equipment and arrested the foreign national allegedly operating without proper documentation or permits. The taskforce transported the suspect to regional headquarters for interrogation and processing.

The Ahafo operation follows a series of high profile raids conducted by NAIMOS across multiple regions since its formal launch in June 2025. The secretariat operates as a centralized, intelligence led body coordinating all anti galamsey operations nationwide under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Recent weeks have witnessed dramatic crackdowns in Western, Western North, Ashanti, and Eastern regions. Between October 5 and 9, NAIMOS executed three major operations at Gangway along the Ankobra River, Tano Anwia Forest Reserve in Jomoro, and Cape Three Point Forest Reserve. These raids resulted in 30 arrests including two Chinese nationals identified as financiers of illegal mining networks.

The secretariat seized six excavators, 65 water pumping machines, seven chanfang machines, 14 mobile phones, 28 wraps of Indian hemp, and a Toyota Land Cruiser during October operations. Armed operatives torched dozens of wooden shanties serving as bases for illegal miners, drug dealers, and gamblers. The raids sent hundreds of suspected galamseyers fleeing as thick smoke rose above settlements.

A particularly dramatic phase occurred October 8 when NAIMOS raided deep inside Tano Anwia Forest Reserve after forcing entry past forest guards. The team intercepted a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 carrying three suspects, arresting two Chinese nationals while one escaped. Investigators discovered the site, disguised as a Community Mining Project, functioned as a well funded galamsey hub. Officials seized 10,050 cedis cash, mobile phones, control boards, fuel drums, and destroyed four excavators.

More recently, NAIMOS conducted a five hour intelligence led mission October 24 in Mankranso Abesua, Ashanti Region, apprehending ten Chinese nationals. The 55 officers supported by six pickup trucks and two sprinter buses disguised themselves as passengers before storming the site around midday. The raid uncovered ten pump action guns, boxes of cartridges, a Land Cruiser Prado, a Hilux pickup, motorbikes, cash, and mining tools.

Director of Communications at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Ama Mawusi Mawuenyefia, described seizures and arrests as just the tip of the iceberg. She indicated more intelligence led operations would clear all miscreants undertaking galamsey. The Attorney General’s Department is working on prosecutions in line with mining laws, with government planning to establish specialized courts for fast tracking mining related offenders.

National Security has warned chiefs, politicians, and opinion leaders against interfering in NAIMOS operations. Eastern Regional National Security Liaison Officer Francis Annor Dompreh cautioned that any traditional leader or politician attempting to intervene or plead on behalf of arrested individuals will face arrest and prosecution themselves.

Annor Dompreh emphasized that NAIMOS operates under direct mandate from President John Dramani Mahama to curb illegal mining nationwide. He stated the order remains straightforward: restore waters to blue, clean, and drinkable conditions while returning forests to green states. Security forces will not spare anyone involved in illegal mining regardless of status, he declared.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah noted that 16 percent of Ghana’s land reserves have already been degraded by illegal mining activities. He described NAIMOS as providing the focused leadership required to win the fight against environmental destruction. The minister pledged to support the secretariat’s work without fear or favor.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak and Defence Minister representatives have committed their ministries to providing strategic and operational support. The Ghana Armed Forces reaffirmed commitment to the national anti galamsey campaign. NAIMOS draws resources from Interior, Defence, National Security, Narcotics Control Board, and National Investigations Bureau among others.

The secretariat’s mandate includes coordinating state security forces in operations, developing strategies and conducting tactical raids, enforcing mining and environmental laws, partnering with traditional authorities for inclusive long term solutions, liaising with National Security Secretariat, and reporting regularly to the Lands Ministry on progress and emerging trends.

Since operations began, NAIMOS has arrested over 1,500 people at various illegal mining sites in 2025. The taskforce has seized more than 50 excavators, three bulldozers, vans, generators, and other mining equipment. Officials indicate these figures will continue rising as enforcement intensifies across all mining regions.

Galamsey continues causing extensive damage to Ghana’s rivers, forests, and farmlands despite government crackdowns. Polluted water bodies, destroyed agricultural lands, and degraded forest reserves represent costly environmental consequences requiring decades to reverse. The presence of foreign nationals in illegal mining operations complicates enforcement efforts and raises sovereignty concerns.

NAIMOS has vowed that the fight against galamsey represents a sustained national mission rather than one time events. The secretariat pledged to intensify collaborations with security agencies, local assemblies, and community watchdogs to uproot illegal mining networks including foreign financiers and local enablers. Officials emphasize that no region or individual will receive special treatment in enforcement actions.