Anti-LGBTQ Delay Could Hurt NDC at 2028 Polls

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications operative warned Saturday that delays on the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill risk costing the governing party its 2028 electoral base.

Nana Sarfo Ogyaba, speaking on Asaase Radio’s The Forum, directed blame at Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, who ordered the legislation returned for broader consultation after Parliament passed it on 29 May. Ogyaba argued the debates had lasted long enough and that Parliament should resolve any procedural concerns and forward the bill to President John Mahama for assent.

“We are wasting too much time on this issue,” Ogyaba said.

Convention People’s Party lawyer Kwame Jantuah, also on the programme, dismissed warnings that Ghana could lose international funding over the legislation, arguing that revenues from gold, oil and cocoa could sustain the country without external support. His remarks came against the backdrop of an active International Monetary Fund credit facility Ghana has relied on since 2023 to stabilise an economy burdened by debt.

Political analyst Ishmael Hlovor offered a sharper reading of the government’s approach. He said successive administrations have adopted what he called “strategic ambiguity,” projecting tolerance internationally while reassuring domestic audiences that no legalisation of same-sex relationships would follow. Growing pressure at home for a definitive position, Hlovor warned, is making that posture harder to hold.

If the bill clears the presidency, he said, the government would face immediate pressure to manage international fallout through active diplomacy and clear public communication.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, first introduced in Parliament in 2021 by a group of lawmakers from across party lines, seeks to impose stricter penalties on sexual relations between people of the same sex and to criminalize the promotion, advocacy and funding of LGBTQ+ activities. Parliament is expected to hold further consultations before deciding its next steps.