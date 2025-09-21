Anti-Galamsey Vigil Defies Presidential Appeal in Accra

Environmental activists from Ghana’s FixTheCountry movement maintained their vigil at Revolution Square in Accra on Sunday night, dismissing a direct appeal from the Presidency to suspend their anti-galamsey demonstration.

The protest, targeting illegal mining operations known locally as galamsey, continued despite intervention from Mustapha Gbande, Deputy Director of Operations at the Presidency, who requested protesters allow President John Dramani Mahama to complete his United Nations General Assembly commitments before resuming demonstrations.

Gbande, who serves as Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and was appointed to his current role in February 2025, offered government talks with movement leaders and the Lands and Natural Resources Minister as an alternative to continued street action.

The demonstrators rejected his overture with vocal opposition, signaling their determination to maintain pressure on the administration until concrete anti-galamsey measures emerge. The vigil, organized by convenor Oliver Barker-Vormawor, forms part of a two-day protest schedule that includes a public march planned for Monday, September 22.

Ghana’s illegal mining crisis has intensified under successive governments, with environmental advocates warning that galamsey operations threaten water bodies, agricultural lands, and forest reserves across the country’s mineral-rich regions. The practice primarily affects Ghana’s middle belt, where gold deposits attract both large-scale and small-scale illegal miners.

The FixTheCountry movement’s decision to maintain their demonstration represents the first major environmental protest challenging President Mahama’s administration since his January 2025 inauguration. The movement announced this as their inaugural anti-galamsey action under the current presidency, suggesting sustained civil society pressure regardless of political transitions.

Gbande’s intervention reflects growing government concern about the protest’s timing and potential impact on international diplomatic activities. His appeal emphasized the President’s absence for UN General Assembly duties, positioning the vigil as potentially counterproductive during crucial international engagements.

The activists’ rejection of government mediation attempts highlights deepening frustration with what campaigners describe as inadequate political commitment to addressing environmental destruction. Their persistence suggests the movement views immediate action as more valuable than promised future discussions.

Environmental degradation from illegal mining operations has emerged as one of Ghana’s most pressing challenges, affecting water quality in major river systems and destroying farmland essential for food security. The FixTheCountry movement’s sustained pressure campaign aims to force decisive government intervention where previous administrations have struggled to achieve lasting solutions.

The standoff between protesters and government representatives underscores the complex political dynamics surrounding environmental protection versus economic interests in Ghana’s mining sector. As the vigil continues into Monday’s planned march, the government faces mounting pressure to demonstrate tangible anti-galamsey commitment beyond diplomatic assurances.