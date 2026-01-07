Anti-Galamsey Fight Showing Positive Results, President Mahama Says

President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday urged state agencies and stakeholders to intensify efforts against illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, saying there were early signs that damaged water bodies were beginning to recover.

Speaking at the 77th Annual New Year School and Conference at the University of Ghana in Accra, Mahama pointed to improvements in the Ayensu River, which flows through areas previously affected by illegal mining. He said the river appeared clearer during a recent visit to Crown Forest over the Christmas holidays.

The President explained that the river, which six months ago had a dark, coffee-like appearance typical of mining pollution, was now clearer, resembling light milo. “The Environmental Protection Agency, all those involved in the fight against illegal mining, please don’t give up,” Mahama said. “There are some positive results beginning to show.”

Mahama attributed the improvement to enforcement actions by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and river guards who had operated upstream where illegal mining was taking place. He encouraged the agencies to intensify their efforts, adding that sustained enforcement remained critical to restoring rivers and forests degraded by years of unregulated mining.

The President commended Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, and the anti-illegal mining task force for what he described as encouraging progress in the long-running fight against galamsey. He acknowledged that the battle against illegal mining has been far from easy, noting that the practice has become deeply entrenched in some communities.

President Mahama said although the battle has been difficult and, at times, dangerous for enforcement teams, sustained efforts by state institutions and community-based actors are starting to pay off. He pointed to instances where communities have mobilized to resist enforcement operations.

The President said the government was complementing enforcement with broader environmental and climate-focused policies. “We’re implementing sustainable mining practices, protecting forests and water bodies, investing in renewable energy, and strengthening climate adaptation for vulnerable communities,” he stated.

Mahama called for renewed resolve, saying the gradual recovery of rivers like the Ayensu should serve as motivation to intensify the fight against galamsey and protect Ghana’s natural resources for future generations.

Illegal mining has long posed a challenge in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer, contaminating major water sources and sparking public concern over environmental damage and public health risks. The practice has been blamed for the destruction of forests, pollution of major rivers, and threats to public health.

However, the fight against galamsey remains controversial. Earlier on the same day, political scientist Dr Kwame Asah Asante, speaking on Joy FM’s AM Show, warned that the government’s handling of illegal mining could become a major political liability if urgent action is not taken. He questioned the lack of prosecutions following arrests and expressed concern that water bodies continue to suffer severe pollution.

The three-day conference at the University of Ghana runs under the theme “Building the Ghana We Want, Together for Sustainable Development” and brings together policymakers, academics, industry leaders and development partners to deliberate on national development priorities.