Anti-Galamsey Coalition Warns of Government’s Waning Commitment to Illegal Mining Fight

The Media Coalition Against Galamsey has issued a stark warning about Ghana’s deteriorating battle against illegal mining, with convener Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey accusing the government of weakening resolve in combating the environmentally destructive practice.

Speaking at Accra’s International Press Centre, the Ghana Chamber of Mines CEO declared the crisis now threatens both ecological security and public trust in national leadership.

“This goes beyond environmental damage – it’s about broken promises and national survival,” Ashigbey stated, rejecting government justifications citing unemployment and revenue needs. The mining expert highlighted how unchecked galamsey operations continue poisoning water bodies and destroying forests despite repeated state commitments to curb the practice.

The coalition leader framed the crisis as a litmus test for governance, warning that failure to act decisively would compromise Ghana’s long-term security and leave future generations with irreversible ecological damage. His remarks come amid growing public skepticism about enforcement efforts, particularly following recent high-profile cases of illegal mining operations continuing with apparent impunity.

Environmental analysts note the challenge requires coordinated action across regulatory, security and traditional authority structures. With gold prices remaining high and economic pressures persistent, the government faces mounting pressure to demonstrate tangible progress in protecting Ghana’s natural resources while creating alternative livelihoods for mining communities.