Anti-Galamsey Coalition Renews Emergency State Demands

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey has intensified pressure on President John Dramani Mahama to declare a state of emergency in areas devastated by illegal mining, citing over 7,000 excavators causing mass environmental destruction across the country.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points program on September 20, 2025, Coalition Convenor Dr. Ken Ashigbey maintained that the scale of destruction to Ghana’s water bodies and forest reserves demands extraordinary measures beyond conventional law enforcement approaches.

“We still demand that the President declare a state of emergency because we have over 7,000 excavators out there causing mass destruction to water bodies and forest reserves,” Ashigbey emphasized, highlighting the coalition’s unwavering position despite presidential reluctance.

The renewed calls follow growing pressure from multiple stakeholders, including the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, which joined demands for emergency declarations to address what they describe as an existential threat to Ghana’s environmental future.

However, President Mahama has maintained his resistance to emergency declarations, arguing during a September 10 media encounter that existing legal frameworks provide sufficient powers to combat illegal mining without extraordinary constitutional measures.

“I’ve been reluctant to implement a state of emergency in the galamsey fight because we’ve not exhausted the powers we even have without a state of emergency,” Mahama explained, emphasizing that government agencies already possess mandates to arrest offenders and seize equipment.

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu supported the president’s position during the same TV3 program, questioning the practical benefits of emergency declarations. “What is it that we can’t do now, but only a state of emergency will allow us to do? A declaration of a state of emergency is a paper; it is not a magic wand. You will still need the police to enforce it,” Kpebu argued.

The debate intensifies as Acting Environment Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has formally requested the Attorney-General to immediately revoke Legislative Instrument 2462 and its amended version, L.I. 2501, which currently permit mining in forest reserves under specific conditions.

In a statement issued on August 29, 2025, the Ministry described the revocation as designed to “unify and strengthen the regulatory framework, creating a cohesive front for all stakeholders in the national fight against illegal mining.”

President Mahama has committed that no mining licenses will be issued in forest reserves during his administration, stating that “since my administration resumed office not a single license has been issued to any company to mine in our forest reserves.”

The coalition’s demands extend beyond emergency declarations to include immediate dismissal of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in areas where illegal mining continues to thrive, demonstrating comprehensive reform expectations.

The Environmental Protection Agency continues operating under existing regulations, with officials expressing confidence that current frameworks provide “robust and sufficient guidelines to oversee all mining activities” without requiring emergency powers.

L.I. 2462, enacted to regulate environmental aspects of mining in forest reserves, faced immediate backlash from civil society organizations who argued it enabled environmental destruction rather than protection. The instrument granted presidential authority to approve mining in “Globally Significant Biodiversity Areas” if deemed in the national interest.

The revocation process began in October 2024 when the then Attorney-General initiated parliamentary procedures to introduce the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) (Revocation) Instrument, 2024, which would make all mining in forest reserves illegal.

Current enforcement efforts include the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme and operational coordination through the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat, representing comprehensive institutional responses to illegal mining challenges.

Dr. Ashigbey’s coalition argues that conventional approaches have proven insufficient against the scale of environmental devastation, with galamsey activities threatening food security and water resources essential for national survival.

The coalition’s persistence reflects broader frustration with what activists perceive as inadequate government response to environmental emergencies that require immediate, extraordinary intervention beyond routine law enforcement.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa recently warned of a “suicidal” future if the galamsey menace persists, indicating high-level government awareness of the crisis while maintaining resistance to emergency declarations.

The ongoing debate highlights fundamental disagreements about appropriate responses to environmental crises, with activists favoring extraordinary measures while government officials emphasize existing legal frameworks and systematic regulatory reform.

The coalition’s continued pressure suggests sustained advocacy efforts regardless of official responses, potentially influencing public opinion and maintaining political pressure for stronger anti-galamsey measures.

Resolution of the emergency declaration debate may determine the effectiveness of Ghana’s anti-galamsey efforts and establish precedents for addressing environmental crises requiring urgent government intervention.