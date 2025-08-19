Anti-Galamsey Campaigner Questions EOCO’s Silence on NDC Figures

A prominent anti-illegal mining activist is publicly questioning why Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office has not acted against two opposition party executives.

Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey of the Anti-Galamsey Coalition is demanding immediate investigations into the National Democratic Congress’s National Organiser, Joseph Yamin, and National Vice Chairman, Yakubu Abanga.

His call follows a directive from the Attorney-General, which instructed EOCO to question the two men over alleged involvement in unauthorized mining. Ashigbey points to the recent case involving Akonta Mining and its chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, as a precedent for swift action. He argues that the same urgency should apply here, regardless of political affiliation.

The apparent silence from the crime office, Ashigbey suggests, raises uncomfortable questions about selective justice. He believes applying the law unevenly based on political connections severely weakens the national fight against galamsey. For the public to have faith in the process, he insists, the rules must be enforced without fear or favor.

This puts a spotlight on EOCO’s next move. The office now faces public pressure to demonstrate its independence and show that its investigations are guided by evidence, not political influence. Many Ghanaians are waiting to see if the agency will issue the invitations for questioning as directed by the Attorney-General.