Anthropic Launches Ten AI Agents to Conquer Wall Street

Anthropic unveiled ten pre-built artificial intelligence agents on Tuesday designed specifically for banks, insurers and asset managers, marking the San Francisco startup’s most aggressive move yet to embed its Claude model at the core of global financial services.

The agents are built to handle tasks such as drafting pitch decks for client meetings, reviewing financial statements, and escalating cases for compliance review, with tools aimed at professionals across banking, insurance, asset management and financial technology.

Each template is designed to be customised around a firm’s internal standards, including how it structures models, manages risk, and routes decisions for approval. Deployment options include integration within Claude Cowork and Claude Code, where the agents assist human analysts in real time, or via Claude Managed Agents, a hosted model in which Anthropic provides the underlying production infrastructure for more autonomous operation.

The announcements, made at an invite-only Anthropic briefing in New York, follow a week of sweeping financial sector moves. The reveal came just one day after Anthropic disclosed a $1.5 billion joint venture with Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, and private equity firm Hellman and Friedman, a deal structured to help businesses integrate AI across their operations.

Anthropic also announced that its Claude model can now work across Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Word through add-ins that became generally available on Tuesday, with Outlook support coming later. Because the integrations maintain a shared context across applications, a task begun in Excel can flow directly into a PowerPoint presentation without requiring users to re-enter data.

On the data partnership front, Moody’s has launched a separate app that gives Claude users access to credit ratings and data on more than 600 million public and private companies, while new connectors from Dun and Bradstreet, Verisk, Third Bridge, and others expand the range of financial data sources Claude can access.

Separately, financial technology company Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), which processes nearly 12 percent of the global economy, announced a partnership with Anthropic to build a Financial Crimes AI Agent designed to compress anti-money laundering (AML) investigations from hours to minutes. BMO and Amalgamated Bank are among the first institutions to deploy the agent, with broader availability planned for the second half of 2026.

Underpinning the new agents is Claude Opus 4.7, which Anthropic says now leads Vals AI’s Finance Agent benchmark with a score of 64.4 percent. Clients that have adopted Claude include JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citi, AIG, and Visa.

Nicholas Lin, Anthropic’s head of product for financial services, pointed to rapid momentum across the sector. “I’ve honestly seen a dramatic change, especially in the past six months,” Lin said.

Anthropic’s annualised revenue has reached roughly $30 billion, up from $1 billion in January 2025, growth described as having no precedent in American technology history. The company is widely seen as a strong candidate for an initial public offering (IPO) this year, competing directly with OpenAI, which is pursuing its own Wall Street joint venture and was last valued at $852 billion. Anthropic was last valued at $380 billion.

Despite the momentum, the United States Treasury chief publicly urged bank executives to approach Anthropic’s recent AI releases with caution in late April, a signal that regulators are watching the pace at which agentic AI is being deployed inside critical financial infrastructure.