Anthony Joshua’s Driver Discharged from Hospital, Faces Possible Prosecution

The driver of the vehicle in which British-Nigerian boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua lost two of his associates in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has been discharged from the hospital.

The Guardian learned this following a visit to Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, where Joshua was initially taken for treatment of the injuries he sustained as a result of the accident. The driver has also given his statement and could be prosecuted for reckless driving, following a visit to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at the Sagamu interchange where the truck is parked.

“Anthony Joshua’s driver has been discharged from the hospital and he is currently giving his statement,” the spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, told The Guardian.

According to an FRSC official, the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the crash involving Joshua and has now been declared wanted.

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun State had earlier said that preliminary investigations revealed a burst tyre was responsible for the accident. TRACE said that the front tyre on the passenger side of the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Joshua was travelling in burst, causing a loss of control before the vehicle collided with a stationary truck.

According to an Agence France-Presse (AFP) report, TRACE spokesman Babatunde Akinbiyi told reporters, “From the preliminary investigation that was conducted, definitely there was overspeeding on the part of the SUV Anthony Joshua was travelling in. In the course of that, the front tyre on the passenger side burst. That led to loss of control before the vehicle now swerved and rammed into the stationary truck that was parked. There was excessive speed”.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, December 29, on a busy stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway near Makun, which connects Ogun to the commercial center of Lagos.

Joshua, 36, was taken to Duchess International Hospital in Lagos and is in stable condition, while two of his team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, were killed at the scene, Matchroom Boxing confirmed.

“With profound sadness, it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, have tragically passed away,” the promoters said. Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn added, “With the heaviest of hearts. Two great men. Rest in eternal peace Sina and Latz”.

Ghami was Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach who frequently traveled with him in Nigeria, while Ayodele was Joshua’s personal trainer who could be seen playing ping pong with him in a video posted to his Instagram story just hours before the accident. Ghami worked with Joshua for ten years as his full time sport and exercise rehabilitation coach and has also worked with National Football League (NFL) player Le’Veon Bell from the Pittsburgh Steelers and National Basketball Association (NBA) player Draymond Green from the Golden State Warriors.

The accident comes just ten days after Joshua defeated Jake Paul in a heavyweight bout dubbed “Judgment Day” on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Following the fight, he returned to Nigeria, where he has maintained strong ties through visits, charity efforts, and public appearances.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has recently been identified as the most dangerous road in Nigeria, with more than 600 fatalities over a period of 27 months, according to statistics reported by local media.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu called Joshua in the hospital. “I have spoken with AJ to personally convey my condolences over the passing of his two close associates, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami in the recent accident,” Tinubu wrote on X. “I wished him a full and speedy recovery and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care”.