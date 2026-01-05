Anthony Joshua Attends Funeral for Trainers Killed in Nigeria

Former two time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua attended funeral services in North London as his close friend and strength coach Sina Ghami was laid to rest following a fatal car crash in Nigeria.

The burial took place on Monday at Hendon Cemetery and Crematorium following an emotional joint Janaza prayer earlier held at London Central Mosque for Ghami and Joshua’s longtime personal trainer Abdul Latif Ayodele. Both men tragically lost their lives in the December 29th crash that sent shockwaves through the boxing community and among fans of the British Nigerian boxing star.

Anthony Joshua, visibly somber, arrived quietly at the cemetery to pay final respects, standing with family, friends, and associates to honor the men who played key roles in his professional journey. The 36 year old boxer had traveled as a passenger in a Lexus sport utility vehicle (SUV) that collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Ogun State. Joshua sustained minor injuries while Ghami and Ayodele died at the scene.

The funeral arrangements began with Janaza prayers at 10:00 am on Sunday, January 4th, at London Central Mosque located at 146 Park Road. A large crowd assembled for the Islamic funeral prayer service. Ghami’s burial followed at noon at Hendon Cemetery and Crematorium in North London. A wake honoring both men was planned for approximately 3:00 pm at Cavendish Banqueting Hall in North West London.

The bodies of Ghami and Ayodele were repatriated to the United Kingdom earlier in the week following the fatal crash. Boxing King Media confirmed the funeral arrangements in a statement released Saturday, January 3rd, expressing condolences to families and loved ones. Both men were widely regarded as key figures within Joshua’s inner circle, contributing significantly to his training, preparation, and professional rise.

Ghami served as Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach for over ten years and was co-founder of Evolve Gym. He worked with Joshua full time as his sport and exercise rehabilitation coach. Ghami also trained National Football League (NFL) player Le’Veon Bell from the Pittsburgh Steelers and National Basketball Association (NBA) player Draymond Green from the Golden State Warriors. His last Instagram story showed a black SUV in Lagos.

Ayodele, known as Latz and identified on social media as healthy underscore mindset, was Joshua’s personal trainer and longtime friend. Born Kevin Ayodele, he converted to Islam in 2012 and adopted the name Abdul Latif, shortened to Latz. Islam represented a significant part of his life, with regular posts about his spiritual journey showing images at mosques, performing Umrah, and praying in various locations.

Boxing expert Steve Bunce described Ghami and Ayodele as a massive part of the Anthony Joshua machine, noting they had been with him from very early stages if not from the start. Bunce, a columnist for The Independent, emphasized they were more than staff with strict job titles. He stated Joshua called them his boys and valued that tight circle as close friends despite their professional roles as strength coach, personal trainer, dietitian or nutritionist.

Just eight hours before the crash, Ayodele was seen playing table tennis with Anthony Joshua in a video shared on his Instagram account. The casual nature of that interaction highlighted the close friendship between the trainer and boxer beyond their professional relationship. Matchroom Boxing and 258 Management confirmed Joshua sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment before remaining for observation.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu revealed he had spoken to Joshua and his mother following the tragedy. Tinubu personally conveyed condolences over the passing of the two close associates and wished Joshua full and speedy recovery. The President stated he prayed with Joshua, who assured him he was receiving the best possible care. Tinubu also spoke with Joshua’s mother, who was deeply appreciative of the call.

The driver involved in the crash, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was arraigned by Ogun State Police Command on charges including causing death by dangerous driving and operating a vehicle without valid license. He appeared before Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday, January 2nd. The case was adjourned until January 20th, with the court granting bail in the sum of five million naira.

Preliminary reports from the Federal Road Safety Corps indicate that speeding during an overtake caused the driver to lose control before colliding with the parked truck. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to establish complete circumstances surrounding the fatal collision. Joshua had been holidaying in Nigeria just ten days after his high profile fight with Jake Paul.

Ayodele was known for involvement in charitable projects worldwide, particularly initiatives supporting orphans across Africa. He volunteered with and raised funds for Spot Project, a United Kingdom based Muslim humanitarian charity supporting orphans and underprivileged youth in The Gambia. A fundraiser was launched to build a mosque in Ayodele’s memory, raising more than 100,000 pounds.

Many prominent Muslims posted tributes and made dua for Ayodele online, including Sonny Bill Williams, close friends such as spoken word poet Muslim Belal, and Mustafa Briggs. The fundraiser organizer expressed absolute devastation at Ayodele’s death, noting he had sent a WhatsApp message the night before and recently shared a barbecue with him in Dubai alongside Badou Jack. They had discussed Ayodele returning to The Gambia to continue supporting orphans.

Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing described Ghami and Ayodele as close friends and team members, expressing profound sadness at their passing. Hearn posted a simple tribute stating rest in eternal peace for Sina and Latz, offering deepest prayers with everyone affected. The promotional company requested privacy for families and friends during the incredibly difficult time.

Most Valuable Promotions honored both men by printing their names on the ring canvas in Puerto Rico. The tribute demonstrated the widespread respect Ghami and Ayodele commanded throughout the boxing community beyond their direct work with Joshua. Their contributions extended across training camps and preparation periods that shaped Joshua’s career trajectory.

Joshua, born in Watford to Nigerian parents, grew up across North London and Hertfordshire. He won superheavyweight gold for Britain at the 2012 London Olympics before turning professional. Joshua had won 24 of his first 25 professional fights and retained the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Organization (WBO), and International Boxing Organization (IBO) heavyweight titles with a ninth round knockout of Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in London on December 12th, 2020.

The tragic incident darkened what was meant to be a joyful period in Joshua’s career following his December 19th victory over Jake Paul in Miami. That win was watched by approximately 33 million people on Netflix and marked his return after a 15 month absence from the sport. Joshua had suffered consecutive losses to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, first in September 2021 and again in 2022, losing his heavyweight title.

Looking ahead, Joshua had been eyeing a massive 2026 clash with Tyson Fury, but those plans remain on hold as he recovers physically and mourns the loss of close team members. Hearn has focused on obtaining real updates rather than speculating about future fights. The boxing community continues processing the loss of two respected figures who contributed significantly to the sport beyond their work with Joshua.