Anthony Head, Buffy’s Giles, dies at 72

British actor Anthony Head, beloved as Watcher Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died Friday at 72 in the United Kingdom from complications due to pneumonia, his family confirmed.

His daughters, actors Emily and Daisy Head, announced the death in a statement to the Press Association, saying he passed away peacefully surrounded by family. They described the privilege of being his daughters and witnessing the impact of his work on so many people across a career spanning several decades. The sisters added that his legacy would live on in the shows he was part of and the audiences who love them.

Head reached wide fame as Giles, the bookish but steely school librarian who mentored Sarah Michelle Gellar’s title character through seven seasons of the cult supernatural series, which ran from 1997 to 2003. He appeared in 121 episodes and later lent his voice to two Buffy video games and a Buffyverse podcast.

Gellar paid tribute on Instagram, thanking the family for sharing him with the world.

Born in London on February 20, 1954, Head was the son of documentary filmmaker Seafield Head and actor Helen Shingler. His older brother is singer and actor Murray Head. He trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and first became familiar to British audiences in the 1980s through a long-running series of Nescafé coffee advertisements.

His later credits included the sketch comedy Little Britain, the BBC fantasy drama Merlin as King Uther Pendragon, and the films The Iron Lady and The Inbetweeners Movie. In recent years he played philandering football club owner Rupert Mannion in the Apple TV comedy Ted Lasso from 2020 to 2023.

The death follows that of his longtime partner, animal welfare advocate Sarah Fisher, who died suddenly in 2025 at 61. His former Buffy costars Nicholas Brendon and Robin Sachs have also died in recent years.