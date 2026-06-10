Anthony Guidera, Godfather and Species Actor, Dies at 65

Anthony Guidera, the American actor who debuted as a bodyguard in The Godfather Part III, died on Saturday, June 6, weeks after an unexplained cardiac arrest. He was 65.

His death closes a quietly remarkable Hollywood career: a man who never became a star yet appeared in some of the biggest films of the 1990s, and whose final weeks remain a medical mystery even to his doctors.

His wife, Valarie Anderson, told TMZ the couple were in the living room of their Southern California home on May 11 when Guidera collapsed and his heart stopped. He spent three weeks on life support before doctors removed him from the machines, in line with his prior directive, and the family said he was brought home to die naturally. Doctors have not established what caused his heart to stop. Variety reported he died in a Los Angeles area hospital, a detail that differs from the family’s account.

Announcing the death on Facebook, Anderson said she was “heartbroken to say goodbye,” describing a family devastated and taking each moment as it comes. Astara, the spiritual foundation where Guidera volunteered, also confirmed his passing.