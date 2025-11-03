Another Setback for Kofi Annum Family as Court Dismisses Stay Application Against Regimanuel Gray

The long-running land dispute between the Kofi Annum family, represented by Benjamin Amartey Mensah, and Regimanuel Gray Limited took another dramatic turn on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 when the court once again dismissed a motion for stay of execution filed by Mr. Mensah.

The court described the latest application as “legally incompetent”, after discovering that the plaintiff had failed to attach or specify the particular court order he sought to stay.

The presiding judge ruled that the omission rendered the motion defective and struck it out, warning that such procedural lapses were wasting the court’s time.

This marks yet another setback for the Plaintiff/Applicant, who has filed multiple applications seeking to overturn earlier rulings affirming Regimanuel Gray Limited’s lawful ownership of the disputed East Airport lands.

Appeals Court Frustration Grows

Just last week, on October 22, 2025, the Court of Appeal in Accra issued a strong caution to Mr. Mensah after he sought to withdraw portions of his pleadings. The court made it clear that once the withdrawal was granted, he would not be allowed to revisit any of those matters. Mr. Mensah eventually agreed, and the withdrawal was approved.

Legal observers say the Court’s latest dismissal reflects a pattern of repetitive and frivolous filings that have delayed the final resolution of the case.

High Court Earlier Rejected Similar Motion

In September, the High Court (Land Division 4), presided over by Justice Kenneth Edem Kudjordjie, had dismissed a similar stay of execution application, describing Mr. Mensah’s actions as “an abuse of the judicial process”. The court accused the plaintiff of engaging in piecemeal litigation tactics aimed at frustrating justice and maintaining unlawful possession of land already adjudged to belong to Regimanuel Gray.

Defiance and Rising Tensions

Despite multiple court rulings in favour of Regimanuel Gray, reports of continued defiance on the ground persist. Alleged land guards, reportedly led by a man known as Mboma and said to operate under police protection, have been accused of terrorising residents and aiding illegal developers on the property.

Residents of the East Airport Estate have described the atmosphere as “tense and dangerous,” with complaints of harassment, break-ins, and intimidation against legitimate occupants and Regimanuel Gray staff.

Company Appeals for State Intervention

Regimanuel Gray Limited has since petitioned several government agencies, including the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Inspector-General of Police, and National Security, to enforce court orders and restore calm.

The company maintains that a well-connected cartel, allegedly comprising rogue lawyers, politicians, and elements within the Lands Commission and police service, is behind the illegal occupation and continued violence.

Broader Implications for Investor Confidence

Founded over three decades ago, Regimanuel Gray is one of Ghana’s most reputable real estate developers and a pioneer in the gated community model. Legal analysts warn that the persistent disregard for court orders and the slow enforcement of rulings in this case risk damaging investor confidence in Ghana’s justice and property systems.

The Appeals Court’s repeated warnings to Mr. Mensah, coupled with its rejection of yet another application, underscore the judiciary’s growing impatience with what it views as serial litigation and procedural abuse in the country’s land courts.