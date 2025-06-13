Another Prophesy From Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Positive: Tragic Plane Crash Claims Over 240 Lives

A chilling prophecy delivered by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has resurfaced following the tragic plane crash on Thursday that claimed the lives of 241 passengers and crew aboard a London-bound flight.

The aircraft, which crashed into a residential neighbourhood shortly after take-off, left only one survivor, plunging multiple families and nations into mourning.

The catastrophic incident, which occurred just days into the month of June, has drawn global attention not only for its devastating scale but also for the eerie alignment with a prophecy issued by the renowned Ghanaian seer just days before the tragedy.

During a church sermon on June 1, 2025, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah issued a grave warning, describing June and July as months marked by chaos, danger, and widespread tragedy. In a video that has since gone viral, he stated:

“Very, very dangerous fireworks… chaotic. Nothing is safe, including airlines. Take it and take it serious.”

The prophecy gained further traction after a voice message dated May 29 surfaced, in which the Apostle reportedly told a WhatsApp platform comprising global leaders and religious figures that June would be “a month of memories” filled with “pain” for many nations.

“I see a jet going down,” he warned. “So many nations going through pain… so many electrical faults… it will bring so many accidents.”

The disturbing alignment between the prophetic message and the airline disaster has sparked widespread discussion on social media and within Christian communities, with many followers viewing the tragedy as a painful confirmation of the Apostle’s vision.

Apostle Amoako Attah, who leads the Parliament Chapel International in Accra, is known for issuing prophecies with geopolitical and spiritual implications.

While some view such revelations with scepticism, his followers argue that the recent disaster underscores the importance of heeding prophetic insight.

The crash, already being described as one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent history, is under investigation by aviation authorities. Preliminary reports suggest mechanical failure could be a factor, but further analysis is ongoing.

As nations mourn, many are reflecting on the prophetic warning and the need for spiritual sensitivity in uncertain times. For Apostle Amoako Attah and his congregation, the message is clear: the world has entered a season of turbulence — and vigilance, both physical and spiritual, is more critical than ever.