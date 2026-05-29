Angola’s Oil Reforms Offer Blueprint for African Producers

A new book by African Energy Chamber (AEC) Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk argues that Angola’s decade-long petroleum overhaul has produced a replicable model for oil-producing nations across Africa still grappling with declining output and weak investor confidence.

The book, titled Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola, launched on May 20, 2026, and debuted as a Top 3 Amazon New Release within days. It traces how Angola reversed a trajectory of institutional decay and production decline through a sequence of targeted policy decisions that collectively reshaped the country’s investment climate.

The reforms began in earnest when President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço took office in 2017 and separated the functions of regulation and operation in the oil sector. The government established the Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) as the upstream regulator, freeing the national oil company Sonangol to focus exclusively on commercial operations. The ANPG subsequently launched a multi-year licensing drive targeting 60 concessions, with 40 awarded so far.

Angola deepened the reform by introducing a Permanent Offer Regime in 2021, which allows companies to bid on available blocks continuously rather than waiting for formal licensing rounds. Between 2021 and 2023, 27 blocks were awarded under that mechanism. A separate Incremental Production Decree, launched in 2024, was designed to extend the life of mature fields by up to 20 years and could unlock an additional 500 million barrels of oil. ExxonMobil made the first discovery under the decree the same year at the Likember-01 well at Block 15.

Angola has simultaneously moved to position natural gas as a strategic asset rather than a byproduct of crude production. The country holds an estimated 11 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves. A Gas Master Plan, introduced in 2025, provides a structured framework for non-associated gas development. The New Gas Consortium brought Angola’s first non-associated gas project online this year.

The book draws equal attention to Angola’s downstream gap, which Ayuk frames as both a continuing vulnerability and a reform opportunity. Angola produces more than one million barrels per day but still imports 70 percent of its petroleum products. To close that gap, the government established the Instituto Regulador dos Derivados do Petróleo (IRDP) and is developing three new refining facilities beyond the existing Luanda plant, with the Cabinda refinery operational since 2025.

Ayuk distils the lesson bluntly: “African oil markets do not decline because resources disappear — they decline when policy becomes rigid, institutions weaken and investment loses confidence.”

The book has drawn commentary across several African markets. Analysts in Nigeria have pointed to the Angola case as a reference for addressing that country’s own production decline, crude theft and refining deficit, challenges that mirror the conditions Angola faced before 2017.