Angolan Award-Winning Novel Set for Nollywood Adaptation

A critically acclaimed novel by Angolan writer Nituecheni Africano will be adapted into a film or series by Nigeria’s Nollywood industry.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Nairobi on Wednesday, marking a significant moment for African literary and cinematic collaboration.

The novel, O Recluso: O Princípio e o Fim de uma Injustiça (The Inmate: The Beginning and the End of an Injustice), received the top prize at this year’s Sankofa Book Awards in Kenya. Dr. Samuel Mwangi, chair of the awards jury, praised the work for its rare literary depth and universal resonance.

Nollywood, known for adapting major African literary works such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Half of a Yellow Sun, will bring Africano’s story to a global audience. The author expressed deep emotion at the news, calling the adaptation an opportunity to share an important truth with millions of viewers.

While it is not yet decided whether the project will be a feature film or series, expectations are high for a production with international reach. The partnership underscores the growing influence of African storytelling and the role of awards like Sankofa in elevating narratives from the continent.