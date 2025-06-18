Angola to Host ATIDI’s 25th Annual General Meeting as Africa’s Multilateral Insurer Marks 25 years of Impact

The AGM will be held from 18–21 June 2025 in Luanda, Angola, under the theme “Turning Risk into Opportunity, Securing a Sustainable Future.”

LUANDA, Angola, June 17, 2025 /African Media Agency (AMA)/ – The African Trade & Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) is set to hold its 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) from 18–21 June 2025 in Luanda, Angola, under the theme “Turning Risk into Opportunity, Securing a Sustainable Future.”

This year’s AGM marks a significant milestone for ATIDI as it celebrates a quarter century of facilitating trade and investment across Africa. The gathering will bring together high-level representatives from more than the organization’s 24 African member states, 13 institutional shareholders, development finance institutions and strategic partners to reflect on progress, strengthen partnerships and shape the organization’s future.

Key milestones and highlights from ATIDI’s 25-year journey include:

USD88+ billion in trade and investment supported across the continent

Operations in 24 African member states, backed by global financial partners

Named DFI of the Year at the 2025 African Banker Awards in Abidjan

Significant growth in capital and product offerings

Maintained its investment grade credit rating

Quote from Manuel Moses, Chief Executive Officer, ATIDI

“Over the past 25 years, ATIDI has evolved from a visionary concept into a leading force in Africa’s development landscape, facilitating over USD88 billion in trade and investment. Guided by our mission to turn African risk into opportunity, we continue to rethink risk and deliver innovative insurance and financial solutions in partnership with the public and private sectors. Our impact is grounded in a commitment to driving resilient, inclusive and forward-looking growth across the continent.”

ATIDI remains committed to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles, scaling its impact through initiatives such as the Regional Liquidity Support Facility (RLSF). This flagship product supports renewable energy projects and strengthens energy security across Africa. To date, nine projects have been supported under RLSF in four countries, representing 181.95 MW of clean energy and mobilizing over USD 323.7 million in financing.

Late last year, ATIDI also announced a strategic partnership with Germany’s KfW Development Bank to boost SME financing across Africa and improve cross-border trade efficiency through risk mitigation, training, and enhanced support for the COMESA Regional Customs Transit Guarantee (RCTG) Scheme. It simplifies the transit process by using a single guarantee for goods moving through African borders with the support of risk mitigation guarantees jointly structured by ATIDI, Africa-Re, Afreximbank, COMESA and ZEP-RE. This eliminates the need for separate guarantees in each country, reducing administrative burdens and delays for transporters, an essential pillar to materialize the visitation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Quote from Benjamin Mugisha, Chief Underwriting officer, ATIDI

“Sustainability is not a side objective; it is central to our mandate. We are proud to support the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the SDGs through investments that promote climate resilience, social inclusion, and long-term economic growth.”

The AGM will feature high-level strategic dialogues, presentations of ATIDI’s 2024 results, member updates, an Investor Roundtable and a Boardroom session that allows our shareholders to present their latest strategic objectives to the market, along with the approval of new accessions and initiatives. Angola’s hosting of this milestone edition underscores its growing role in shaping regional integration and investment dialogue on the continent. Angola became a member state of ATIDI in 2023, and ATIDI has already supported infrastructure development of over USD2 billion for water supply, energy & gas and other infrastructure. These projects improve the quality of life, create jobs and improve livelihoods which is at the heart of ATIDI’s mandate.

ATIDI’s AGM is a sign of recognition to the Republic of Angola’s chairmanship of the African Union and an acknowledgement of the country’s leadership and convening power.

About ATIDI

ATIDI was founded in 2001 by African States to cover trade and investment risks of companies doing business in Africa. ATIDI predominantly provides Political Risk, Credit Insurance and Surety Insurance. Since inception, ATIDI has supported USD88 billion worth of investments and cross border trade into Africa. For over a decade, ATIDI has maintained an ‘A/Stable’ rating for Financial Strength and Counterparty Credit by Standard & Poor’s, and in 2019, ATIDI obtained an A3/Stable rating from Moody’s, which has now been upgraded to A2/Stable. In recognition of its growing impact, ATIDI was named the Development Finance Institution (DFI) of the Year at the 2025 African Banker Awards.

www.atidi.africa

