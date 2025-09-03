Angola President Charts 50-Year Energy Vision at Major Industry Conference

President João Lourenço opened the 2025 Angola Oil & Gas conference in Luanda on Tuesday, outlining his government’s strategy to leverage hydrocarbon resources for sustained economic growth as the nation marks five decades of independence.

Speaking at the industry gathering, Lourenço emphasized Angola’s commitment to maintaining oil production above one million barrels per day while expanding gas development and refining capacity. The conference serves as a key platform for international energy companies and local partners to forge deals that will shape Angola’s next chapter of resource-driven development.

“The oil sector has been instrumental for the growth of our country. Exploration and production of natural resources has contributed to the improvement of the living conditions of the people of Angola,” Lourenço stated, highlighting the government’s focus on creating stable investment conditions for international operators.

The timing of the conference coincides with significant industry milestones for Angola in 2025, including the startup of several major production projects. The Agogo floating production vessel began operations alongside the Begonia oilfield and CLOV Phase 3 developments, contributing to efforts to offset natural production decline from mature fields.

Angola’s downstream sector achieved a notable milestone with the September 1 launch of the Cabinda Refinery, adding 30,000 barrels per day of processing capacity in its initial phase. The facility represents Angola’s second operational refinery and is designed to double output in a subsequent expansion, reducing the country’s dependence on refined product imports.

Minister of Mineral Resources Diamantino Azevedo outlined the government’s broader refining strategy, which includes continued development of the Lobito refinery and feasibility studies for the Soyo project. These initiatives aim to position Angola as a regional petroleum processing hub while enhancing domestic fuel security.

The country has also made exploration progress across multiple basins, with a gas discovery at Block 1/14 in the Lower Congo basin and active drilling campaigns in both onshore and offshore areas. These efforts support Angola’s strategy of opening new hydrocarbon frontiers while maximizing recovery from existing fields.

Angola’s oil industry faces the challenge of maintaining production levels as several major fields experience natural decline. The government has prioritized new project development and enhanced recovery techniques to sustain output above the one million barrel per day threshold, which is crucial for government revenues and economic stability.

The conference reflects Angola’s balancing act between maximizing hydrocarbon revenues and addressing environmental concerns as global energy markets evolve. Lourenço acknowledged the need to strike a balance between economic growth, social development, and environmental protection in future resource development.

International energy companies operating in Angola include major players such as TotalEnergies, Chevron, and Eni, who have invested billions in offshore developments. The government has worked to improve local content requirements and create opportunities for Angolan companies to participate in the value chain.

Angola’s petroleum sector accounts for the majority of government revenues and export earnings, making continued production growth essential for funding infrastructure development and social programs. The country aims to leverage its resource wealth to diversify the economy while maintaining its position as one of Africa’s leading oil producers.