Angola Official Host Country, ITB Berlin 2026: The Next Tourism Hub In Africa?

In recent years, Angola, a country rich in natural beauty, cultural depth, and untapped adventures has begun to emerge as one of Africa’s most exciting tourism destinations. Its official role as host country of ITB Berlin 2026 has now propelled this transformation onto the world stage, signalling a new era in African travel and international tourism partnerships.

A Powerful Global Platform

For the first time in its history, Angola has partnered with the world’s leading travel trade event to serve as the official host country for ITB Berlin 2026 – marking a major milestone for the nation’s tourism sector. This collaboration will take place from March 3–5, 2026, during the show’s 60th anniversary, where Angola will showcase its attractions, culture and investment opportunities to tens of thousands of global travel professionals.

Under the strategic brand identity “Visit Angola – The Rhythm of Life,” the country aims to redefine its image internationally, inviting travellers to experience its vibrant culture, diverse landscapes and welcoming people in deeply memorable ways.

From Hidden Gem to Global Stage

Angola has long flown under the tourism radar, largely because of past decades of civil unrest and limited infrastructure. Today, however, a rapid transformation is underway. The partnership with ITB Berlin serves as a powerful endorsement of the country’s tourism potential and marks a significant step toward wider global recognition.

The tourism ministry’s goal in Berlin is twofold:

To attract international travellers who are eager for new and authentic experiences.

To draw foreign investment into travel infrastructure, hospitality and leisure sectors, helping position Angola as a top destination in Africa.

A Land of Breathtaking Diversity

Angola’s tourism appeal lies in its incredible variety:

Natural wonders like Calandula Falls: Among Africa’s most spectacular waterfalls and the expansive Namibe Desert offer dramatic scenic beauty.

Pristine beaches along the Atlantic Ocean stretch for miles, perfect for relaxation and exploration.

Wildlife and ecology in national parks like Kissama allow for unforgettable safari experiences.

Cultural richness: From traditional dance and music to culinary specialties, provides a sensory feast for visitors.

The capital, Luanda, embodies this diversity beautifully with modern urban energy, historical sites, dynamic nightlife and culinary delights that blend Portuguese and African flavours.

Economic and Strategic Growth

Tourism is quickly becoming a key pillar in Angola’s economic diversification strategy. Recent reports by ATTA Travels show significant growth in international arrivals and rising investment in hospitality and convention infrastructure. This aligns with broader continental trends where Africa continues to gain popularity among global travellers.

According to itb.com, hosting ITB Berlin 2026 places Angola at the heart of a global tourism conversation, offering unmatched visibility to tour operators, investors and government leaders from around the world. It also symbolises a shift where lesser-known African destinations are taking centre stage and influencing travel trends.

A Future Destination for Global Travellers Today, Angola stands on the brink of becoming Africa’s next great tourism hub. The country’s participation as the main partner for ITB Berlin 2026 isn’t just a one-off showcase, it represents a turning point in how the world perceives travel to Africa. Through strategic branding, international engagement and commitment to sustainable growth, Angola is ready to welcome the world not just as a destination, but as an experience.

In the words of the country’s tourism leaders: “We invite the international travel industry to experience the rhythm of Angola with all their senses.” I cannot wait to witness Angola and other African countries at ITB 2026 from the 3rd to 5th of March. If you are going to be at ITB Berlin 2026 let’s connect, network and share.

Emmanuel Frimpong is a Tourism Consultant, Analyst, President, Africa Tourism Research Network Vice, President, Africa Medical Tourism Council and CEO of Pishon Consult. Email: [email protected] Tel. No. +233261128507 (WhatsApp)