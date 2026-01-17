Angola Endorses Regal Influence Summit, Confirms High-Level Participation

Angola has thrown its full weight behind the upcoming Regal Influence Summit, signaling strong continental support for the high-profile gathering aimed at shaping leadership, culture, and creative influence across Africa. This endorsement was formally disclosed by King George Tchimpuati, First Secretary at the Angolan Embassy in Accra, during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the KRIF Foundation.

The delegation, led by Reverend Kennedy Okosun, Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana Limited and Founder of the KRIF Foundation, was warmly received at the Angolan Embassy, where discussions centered on strategic collaboration, cultural diplomacy, and the transformative vision of the Regal Influence Summit.

Speaking during the meeting, King George Tchimpuati, who oversees Culture and Creativity at the Embassy, expressed Angola’s enthusiastic endorsement of the summit, describing it as a timely and impactful platform for amplifying African leadership, innovation, and cultural influence on the global stage. He further assured the KRIF Foundation team that Angola will be represented by an official delegation at the summit, underscoring the country’s commitment to the ideals and objectives of the initiative.

“The Regal Influence Summit resonates deeply with Angola’s vision for cultural advancement and creative leadership in Africa,” King Tchimpuati noted. “We see this as an important convergence of ideas, values, and influence that will benefit the continent as a whole.”

In a significant highlight of the engagement, both parties agreed that King George Tchimpuati will receive a prestigious award on behalf of the President of Angola, His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, in recognition of Angola’s leadership, cultural contributions, and support for pan-African initiatives.

The award presentation is expected to take place during the Regal Influence Summit, adding diplomatic gravitas to the event.

Reverend Kennedy Okosun expressed deep appreciation for Angola’s endorsement, describing it as a major boost to the summit’s credibility and continental reach. He emphasized that the KRIF Foundation remains committed to fostering unity, influence, and purpose-driven leadership across Africa through strategic partnerships with governments, institutions, and cultural stakeholders.

“The assurance of Angola’s participation and the honor accorded to President Lourenço reflect the growing recognition of the Regal Influence Summit as a beacon of African excellence and influence,” Reverend Okosun said.

With Angola’s endorsement now firmly secured, the Regal Influence Summit continues to gather momentum, positioning itself as one of Africa’s most anticipated platforms for leadership, culture, and creative empowerment.

By Kingsley Asiedu