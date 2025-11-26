AngloGold Executive Director Sells 1.8 Million Dollar Stake

AngloGold Ashanti Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gillian Doran sold 22,033 ordinary shares valued at approximately US$1.82 million in an on-market transaction completed November 24, 2025, according to a regulatory disclosure released Tuesday by the global mining company.

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of US$82.47 per share, with individual transactions ranging between US$82.32 and US$82.60. Doran continues to hold substantial equity in the company following the sale. She retains 51,271 shares and share incentive scheme awards, plus another 89,738 shares under the Performance Share Plan that have not yet vested.

The transaction represents standard executive dealings and falls within normal trading parameters for corporate insiders. AngloGold Ashanti, which trades on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker AU and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) under ANG, disclosed the sale in accordance with regulatory requirements governing executive director transactions.

Doran joined AngloGold Ashanti as CFO and Executive Director in January 2023, bringing extensive financial and leadership experience from Rio Tinto Group, where she served as CFO for Aluminium. Before Rio Tinto, she gained significant experience across manufacturing and construction industries in Ireland and with Alcoa in Western Australia. She holds fellowship status with the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants in the United Kingdom.

The sale comes during a strong period for AngloGold Ashanti shares. The stock has risen 39 percent over the past year, trading around US$83.94 in recent sessions. Market capitalization stands at approximately US$35.23 billion, reflecting robust investor confidence in the gold producer.

AngloGold Ashanti operates as an independent global gold mining company with a diversified portfolio spanning nine countries across four continents. The company explores primarily for gold while producing silver and sulfuric acid as byproducts. Its operations include assets in Africa, the Americas and Australia, with the flagship Geita mine located in Tanzania’s Lake Victoria goldfields.

Recent financial results showed the company earned US$1.32 per share in its latest quarterly report, slightly below analyst consensus estimates of US$1.34. Revenue reached US$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst expectations of US$2.53 billion. The company maintains a net margin of 23.60 percent and return on equity of 22.54 percent.

The company recently declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.91 per share, payable December 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 28. This represents an annualized dividend of US$3.64, yielding approximately 4.3 percent at current prices. The dividend payout ratio stands at 80.18 percent.

Institutional ownership in AngloGold Ashanti has expanded significantly. There are now 787 funds or institutions reporting positions, representing an increase of 188 owners, or 31.39 percent, in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions increased by 13.83 percent to 262.93 million shares in the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds now own 36.09 percent of the company’s stock.

Major institutional holders include Vanguard Group with 22.28 million shares valued at approximately US$1.02 billion, Legal & General Group with 4.85 million shares worth US$219.10 million, and Geode Capital Management with 3.14 million shares valued at US$142.99 million. These positions reflect growing institutional confidence in the company’s operational performance and strategic direction.

Analyst sentiment toward AngloGold Ashanti remains largely positive. Research firms have issued mostly buy ratings, with price targets ranging from a low of US$55.00 to a high of US$92.00 per share. Several firms upgraded the stock recently, citing strong fundamentals, effective cost management and favorable gold price dynamics.

Gold prices have remained elevated throughout 2025, supported by geopolitical uncertainty, inflation concerns and central bank purchases. AngloGold Ashanti, as a major global producer, benefits directly from sustained precious metal strength. The company’s diversified geographic footprint helps mitigate single country risk while maintaining steady production across multiple jurisdictions.

The mining company incorporated in 1944 and redomiciled to England and Wales, maintaining headquarters in Greenwood Village, Colorado. It holds listings on major exchanges including the NYSE and JSE, providing liquidity and access to international capital markets. The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited serves as JSE sponsor.

Executive share transactions at publicly traded companies require disclosure to maintain transparency and allow investors to assess insider confidence. While Doran’s sale reduces her direct holdings, her remaining stake of over 141,000 shares including unvested awards demonstrates continued alignment with shareholder interests.

The transaction details were published through standard regulatory channels, with the company providing comprehensive information including transaction date, share count, pricing details and post sale holdings. This transparency allows market participants to evaluate executive activity within broader context of company performance and market conditions.