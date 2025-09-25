AngloGold Ashanti Files Government Payment Disclosure

AngloGold Ashanti plc (AGA) has submitted its mandatory Specialized Disclosure Report on Form SD to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), revealing government payments made during 2024 for mining operations across its global portfolio. The filing, completed on September 25, 2025, represents the company’s compliance with stringent US disclosure requirements for resource extraction companies.

The submission deadline falls 270 days after the company’s December 31 fiscal year-end, positioning AGA among international mining corporations required to provide detailed transparency regarding payments to government entities worldwide. The specialized disclosure covers payments made for the commercial development of gold and other minerals across the company’s diverse operational footprint.

The filing requirement stems from Section 13(q) of the Securities Exchange Act, which mandates resource extraction issuers to disclose specific payment categories including taxes, royalties, fees, production entitlements, bonuses, and dividends paid to governments. These disclosure rules were adopted to implement Section 1504 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, creating unprecedented transparency in the extractive industries sector.

AngloGold Ashanti operates across nine countries on four continents, with significant operations in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company maintains its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), with secondary listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), A2X Market in South Africa, and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE). This multi-jurisdictional presence necessitates complex compliance with various regulatory frameworks and government payment structures.

The Form SD document provides stakeholders with detailed insights into the company’s financial relationships with host governments, potentially revealing the scale of economic contribution to national treasuries across its operational territories. Such disclosures have become increasingly significant for investors assessing political risk, regulatory stability, and corporate social responsibility performance in emerging markets.

Industry analysts note that these transparency requirements create competitive intelligence opportunities, as companies must disclose payment breakdowns that were previously confidential. The standardized reporting format enables investors to compare how different mining companies structure their government relationships and assess the sustainability of their operational environments.

The disclosure comes during a period of heightened scrutiny of mining companies’ contributions to host countries, particularly in Africa where resource extraction plays a crucial role in national economic development. Ghana, where AngloGold Ashanti maintains significant operations and a stock exchange listing, has been particularly focused on maximizing local economic benefits from gold mining activities.

AngloGold Ashanti’s compliance with US disclosure requirements reflects the company’s commitment to international transparency standards, even as it operates primarily in emerging markets. The specialized disclosure report joins other mandatory filings including the company’s annual Form 20-F, which provides comprehensive financial and operational information to US regulators and investors.

The company’s investor relations team, led by Yatish Chowthee in Johannesburg and Andrea Maxey in Perth, has indicated that stakeholders can access the complete Form SD through both the SEC’s online database and the company’s corporate website. This accessibility ensures that shareholders, analysts, and civil society organizations can scrutinize the payment data for due diligence and accountability purposes.

The filing requirement represents part of a broader global trend toward extractive industry transparency, with similar disclosure requirements being implemented across multiple jurisdictions. These developments collectively aim to reduce corruption risks, improve government revenue management, and enhance public accountability in resource-rich countries.

For AngloGold Ashanti, the successful completion of this disclosure requirement maintains its good standing with US regulators while demonstrating corporate governance alignment with international best practices. The company will be required to file similar disclosures annually, creating ongoing transparency regarding its government payment obligations across its global mining portfolio.